BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE EXPANDS LOUISIANA PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF LEADING SHREVEPORT INDEPENDENT BROKERAGE

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Lindsey Realty, based in Shreveport, LA., has affiliated with the

BHGRE® brand. The company headquartered at 333 Texas Street in downtown Shreveport will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lindsey Realty. The boutique brokerage will continue to serve communities within the greater Shreveport region including Caddo, Bossier, Desoto, Webster, Bienville, Claiborne and Red River Parish.

Since founding her company in 2015, broker/owner Debra Lindsey has leveraged her previous career in marketing with the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and her extensive network to become one of the most successful independent brokerages in the area. In addition, her team of experienced agents possesses an in-depth knowledge of the many local parishes. Year to date, the company has generated nearly $14 million in sales volume.

As the third most populated city in Louisiana, Shreveport offers diverse living options from an urban downtown area to parishes with a small-town feel. Known as a “Sportsman’s Paradise,” the region includes vast lakes and the Red River, perfect for recreational activities centered on fishing, hunting and watersports. The region’s economy is fueled primarily by the Barksdale Air Force Base, LSU Medical School and the healthcare industry.

Details:

The company focuses on first-time home and move-up buyers who benefit from the Shreveport area’s affordable average home sales price, currently at $208,000 according to the Northwest Louisiana Association of REALTORS ® .

. Often referred to as “Ark-La-Tex,” Shreveport touches both Arkansas and Texas state lines. The region is approximately two hours from Dallas, three hours from Little Rock, AR., and five hours from New Orleans.

Lindsey intends to expand her operations and service area into Texas to fuel the company’s growth and take advantage of interstate moves.

In addition, Lindsey is focused on leveraging the brand’s tools and systems to recruit top producing agents to the firm.

Lindsey has received many awards throughout her career. She was the first woman in Louisiana (1996) to achieve the designation of Certified Marketing Executive – CME ® . She was the Greater Shreveport ATHENA honoree in 2008 for attaining professional excellence and actively assisting women in their achievement of professional excellence and leadership skills. She entered real estate in 2010 and was recognized as her brokerage’s Rookie of the Year.

Lindsey has served on the Board of Directors for the Northwest Louisiana Association of REALTORS ® since 2018. She will begin her term as treasurer of the association in 2021.

Lindsey and her affiliated agents actively contribute to several local charities and organizations, including the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA), the Humane Society and the Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lindsey Realty is the brand’s second Louisiana affiliate joining Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Veranda Realty in West Monroe.

Quotes:

“Debra has proven herself to be a fearless entrepreneur and influential member of her community. She has built her business by leveraging her team’s unparalleled familiarity with the many local parishes and their collective commitment to customer service. Her decision to affiliate with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand is an important part of her growth strategy. Her company now has access to advanced tools and proprietary marketing programs to help agents connect with more clients and expand into new markets.”

Sherry Chris, president & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“Throughout my career in marketing and now real estate, supporting professional growth, development and leadership has always been a priority. After five years of building my real estate company, I realized I needed help in getting my team and my business to the next level. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s tagline, ‘Be Better,’ spoke volumes to me as this is what I do every day in some way, shape or form: help others be better. I’m proud to become part of a brand that so closely aligns with my business philosophy and is so widely known and admired for its unique lifestyle-driven offerings.”

Debra Lindsey, broker/owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lindsey Realty