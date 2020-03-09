BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE EXTENDS HAWAII SERVICE AREA WITH AFFILIATION OF HAWAII BEACH AND GOLF PROPERTIES

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, announced today that Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties has affiliated with the brand. Now known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Island Lifestyle, the company will continue to serve the greater Kona and Kohala markets on the Island of Hawaii.

Broker/Owner Eileen Lacerte created the company in 2013 with an emphasis on luxury resort living. The firm recently expanded its focus to now serve clients at all price points who are looking to experience island living at its best – either year-round as a resident or as a vacation destination. The company is headquartered in The Shops at Mauna Lani on the Kohala Coast.

Lacerte is in the “Hall of Fame” for Hawaii Business Magazine’s Top 100 Realtors. Her most recent sale was a resort home for $6,750,000 where she represented both the buyer and seller.

Island Lifestyle joins Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Hank Correa Realty as the second Island of Hawaii company to affiliate with the BHGRE network in 2020. The brand is also represented on Maui and Oahu by BHGRE Advantage Realty, BHGRE Advantage Realty North Shore, BHGRE Advantage Realty Valley Isle and BHGRE Advantage Realty West.

Big Island MLS reports the median sales price for homes in Kona and Kohala to be $618,500, an affluent market compared to the U.S. median sales price of $271,300 reported by the National Association of REALTORS®.

The company is looking to expand its footprint by opening a second office in the Kona area.

Better Homes and Gardens Island Lifestyle supports The Big Island Giving Tree (BIGT), a non-profit organization that assists working families in need. They provide year-round support serving as a BIGT drop-off point for donations of food and gently used items. During the holiday season the company participates in the BIGT adopt-a-family program.

“Eileen’s strong performance as a REALTOR®, combined with the fact that she has built a successful company in the Hawaiian market, underscores her ability to run a company dedicated to the highest levels of service. Eileen knew exactly what she was doing when she chose us as her brand affiliate – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has had much success in her target and feeder markets. By affiliating with the BHGRE network, Eileen will be able to rely on the brand to provide the infrastructure, technology, and resources she needs to fuel her company’s growth and become more productive and profitable. Combine that support with Eileen’s local expertise and she is poised to become a formidable force in her marketplace.“

–Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“As a boutique brokerage known for white glove service, we were very successful in identifying and catering to our niche in the marketplace, which is based around “Island Lifestyles”. But we needed a brand affiliate who could provide the marketing and technology resources. Real Estate technology is growing at the speed of light and we would rather focus on customer service. By tapping into Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s powerful tools and unified systems we can create greater efficiencies to enhance our relationships with clients and fuel growth for our affiliated agents.”

-Eileen Lacerte, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Island Lifestyle

