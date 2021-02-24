Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate forms alliance with South Puget Sound Brokerage

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Northwest Home Team Realty, based in Tumwater, Wash., has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand. The company will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Northwest Home Team.

Founded by Steve and Jessica Poulos, the Washington brokerage serves the South Puget Sound area, focusing on Thurston, Pierce, Lewis, Mason and Grays Harbor Counties. With one office and 26 agents, prior to its affiliation the firm reached $92,140,016 in sales volume from 225 transactions in 2020.

The South Puget Sound area in Southwest Washington is made up of a collection of islands that offer a short drive to both mountainous terrains and scenic waters. From whale watching in Friday Harbor to hiking in Deception Pass State Park, Puget Sound provides an array of recreational activities for tourists and residents alike. Its calm salt waters make it one of Washington’s biggest commercial shellfish producers, which contributes $270 million and 2,700 local jobs to the annual economy.

Steve and Jessica Poulos founded their brokerage in 2017. Steve works closely with one of the region’s most recognized builders, which has built more than 2,500 homes in communities all over South Puget Sound over the last 30 years. Jessica leads the majority of the brokerage operations with a focus on agent learning and development. The brokerage manages many new construction projects direct from the development company.

In 2020, the company’s average sales price was $438,000, nearly 13% higher than Thurston County’s average sales price of $389,000.

Since COVID, the area’s inventory is limited due to the rise in relocation out of Seattle to sought-after neighborhoods such as Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater. With 125 homes currently on the market, compared to a pre-COVID average of 800-1,000 homes, inventory in the area is coveted. However, market sales have boomed with a 9.1% increase year-over-year.

With considerable experience representing waterfront luxury homes, Steve and Jessica will lean into the marketing power of Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate ® , the brand’s unique luxury program.

, the brand’s unique luxury program. South Puget Sound is just over an hour away from Seattle and two hours away from Portland, with many residents commuting into the cities.

The local economy has a number of drivers, including McChord Air Force Base, State and Government Offices, South Puget Sound Community College, Evergreen State College, Saint Martin’s University and two major hospitals serving the region.

The company emphasizes the importance of supporting local causes and creates an annual community fund that agents donate to throughout the year and matched by the owners. Last year the firm donated $22,000 between the Thurston County Food Bank and the Salvation Army and other local charities.

“Steve and Jessica have accomplished an impressive feat by building their company from the ground up by developing close relationships with the people in their community. Their decision to join the BHGRE brand reflects a commitment to providing their clients unparalleled service as well as a desire to expand their market reach. We are excited to welcome the entire team to the network and support their future growth.”

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“Our philosophy has always been that service comes before selling, which is why the brand’s “Expect Better” tagline rings true for us, our affiliated agents and the customers we serve. We knew that affiliating with a notable and reputable brand like Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate would enhance our credibility, further support our agent support, grow our market share and help us better serve our community.”

Steve Poulos, Co-Founder of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Northwest Home Team

“The tools and resources that the brand has to offer are exactly what our agents need in order to go above and beyond for their clients. We’ll be able to use PinPointSM, which utilizes consumer behavior data harvested from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its sister brands under Meredith Corporation. With exclusive access to their combined 175 million consumers, we can reach clients more effectively in the South Puget Sound area.”

Jessica Poulos, Co-Founder of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Northwest Home Team

