Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has new affiliate Oak Valley Realty Beaumont CA

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Oak Valley Realty in Beaumont, Calif., has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand. The family-owned and oriented company will now be known as Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Oak Valley.

Founded and led by Peter and Mary Tripp, the firm serves the Inland Empire including Beaumont, Yucaipa, Calimesa, Highland, Redlands, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead and Banning.

Located within commuting distance of Coachella Valley, Riverside and San Bernardino and for some residents, Los Angeles, Beaumont and the surrounding region offers a slower and quieter pace of life as well as a lower cost of living, attracting clients from Los Angeles County, Orange County and western Riverside County.

According to the U.S. Census, Beaumont is the third fastest growing city in California. The accelerated growth in Beaumont can be attributed to large institutional investors as well as smaller LLCs steadily releasing properties onto the market providing a new source of inventory. Renters are also entering the homebuying market in greater numbers to take advantage of historically low interest rates. In addition, Amazon recently opened a 640,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Beaumont. The facility joins Amazon’s other Inland Empire fulfillment facilities in Eastvale, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Rialto, Riverside and San Bernardino, where the company launched its first California fulfillment center in 2012.

Details:

Peter Tripp entered the real estate industry in 1984 and has worked for both independent and franchised brokerages. He started Oak Valley Realty in 2017, joined by his wife, Mary, who received her real estate license that same year. Long-time residents of the area, Peter and Mary are joined by a team of like-minded real estate professionals with deep roots in the community.

Tripp will provide his new affiliated agents with a variety of BHGRE® marketing assets including PinPoint, which utilizes Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s consumer behavior data harvested from its 175 million consumers, allowing agents to reach appropriate buyers for specific properties.

According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), the median sales price in the region is $340,269, up 7.3% YOY.

In 2019, Oak Valley Realty was responsible for 58 transactions accounting for nearly $14MM in sales volume.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Oak Valley is the ninth California firm to affiliate with the BHGRE network in the past 18 months. They become the 19th BHGRE franchisee in California.

Quotes:

“Pete and Mary have taken an important step in bringing their business to the next level. The economic and market trends in the Beaumont region bode well for the brokerage as they enhance their efforts with the power of the brand behind them. As a leadership team, they will undoubtedly draw on their deep local market knowledge and industry expertise to maximize the many opportunities in the region. We look forward to helping them strengthen and expand their business.”

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“We’re bullish on Beaumont as an attractive region to call home, and our affiliation with the leading lifestyle brand will underscore what so many people are discovering and appreciating about the heart of the Inland Empire. In addition, the proprietary marketing programs offered by Better Homes and Garden Real Estate, combined with the sophisticated suite of business-building tools, technology and marketing platforms, will allow us to better capture new clientele, attract more agents and support our company’s growth for the future.”

Peter Tripp, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Oak Valley

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 13,000 independent sales associates and more than 370 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.