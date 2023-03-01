BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE HAVEN PROPERTIES STRENGTHEN PRESENCE IN CALIFORNIA CENTRAL COAST

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties with existing offices in San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay, Santa Maria, and Paso Robles announced today the strategic acquisition of an additional four Central Coast offices.

The brokerage operations will consolidate three of the offices and keep open the acquired office in Pismo Beach to operate five total offices supporting approximately 118 affiliated sales associates. This marks the third major expansion for the firm since joining the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network in 2016. The company, which is led by broker/owner Gavin Payne, has a reputation for strong leadership, and broker support.

In addition to the acquisition, the company has announced they are extending its commitment to the brand until 2033. The brokerage is a part of the brand’s Founders’ Circle, which is an elite group of the brand highest producing companies and Payne is also in the current Ascend: The Executive Leadership ExperienceSM cohort offered to AnywhereSM brand-affiliated brokerage owners. Ascend is designed to provide rising leaders with the skillset and tools to help shape the future of the industry, which has allowed Payne to expand his leadership abilities and be visionary with his firm’s future.

“This is an exciting development that creates tremendous momentum to continue building market share and achieve our goal of becoming the largest producing brokerage on the Central Coast,” said Gavin Payne, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties. “The shared company culture, service excellence, and integrity continue to form a strong foundation for real estate leaders in our market. We look forward to supporting our new team members to help enhance their professional path and support exceptional experiences for their clients.”

Payne’s focus on professional development is widely known; the newly affiliated agents will have access to many business-building resources in Be Better University®, the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform. In addition, PinPointSM, a proprietary BHGRE® brand tool that taps into consumer interest data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will provide agents with a unique prospecting tool.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties is a part of the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network, a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates, homebuyers, and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems, and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties serves the Central Coast of California.