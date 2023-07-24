BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE MARKS 15th ANNIVERSARY

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Since launching its first franchised brokerage, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wilkins and Associates in Stroudsburg, Pa., on July 23, 2008, the industry’s only lifestyle brand has grown to more than 168 affiliate companies in the U.S., Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.
Not only has the network increased in size, but more than half of the brand’s U.S. affiliated companies who have been with the brand at least two years have experienced exponential growth since joining the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network.
“The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network has grown dramatically in 15 years, leveraging the brand’s unique value proposition to support increased engagement with our clients, allowing families from across the country and around the world benefit from the emotional and financial benefits of homeownership,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “Our partnership with Better Homes & Gardens, one of the nation’s most iconic brands, provides us with incredible insight into how people want to enjoy their homes and creates countless opportunities for our brokers and agents to create lasting relationships with their clients.”
Tom Wilkins, owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wilkins and Associates, eagerly joined the brand when it first began accepting franchisees.
“It was the right decision to affiliate – it is an investment that continues to provide incredible returns for our business,” said Wilkins. “Being a part of the brand has been a huge benefit for our agents, buyers and sellers. Not only have we gained incredible name recognition, training and marketing expertise, but we have been able to help change the narrative around homeownership. Our homes are more than just financial investments and play a huge role in how we enjoy and live our lives. We are thrilled to be known as our market’s lifestyle real estate company and enjoy helping our clients get as much out of their home as possible.”
In addition to robust technology platforms and personalized business performance counseling, as well as exclusive marketing materials for different market segments and regions and high-quality lifestyle and real estate content to help keep in touch with customers and prospects year-round, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliated companies benefit from the deep consumer trust and broad awareness that comes from the network’s connection to one of America’s most trusted brands.
“Since our first issue in 1922, Better Homes and Gardens magazine has shaped how people can best enjoy their homes—and by extension their lives,” said Stephen Orr, Editor in Chief of Better Homes and Gardens magazine. “We really value how our Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate partners and agents bring the concept of being happy at home to real estate buyers every day. The growth of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has been inspiring to witness, and we sincerely wish the team all the continued success for the coming decades. We love that we’re all part of the big BHG family.”
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has eight of the nation’s largest real estate firms according to REALTrends including:
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC was founded in October 2007 through a 50-year licensing agreement between its parent company Anywhere (formerly Realogy) (HOUS) and Meredith, now Meredith Operations Corporation.
