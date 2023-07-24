BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE MARKS 15th ANNIVERSARY

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Since launching its first franchised brokerage, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wilkins and Associates in Stroudsburg, Pa., on July 23, 2008, the industry’s only lifestyle brand has grown to more than 168 affiliate companies in the U.S., Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.

Not only has the network increased in size, but more than half of the brand’s U.S. affiliated companies who have been with the brand at least two years have experienced exponential growth since joining the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network.

“The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network has grown dramatically in 15 years, leveraging the brand’s unique value proposition to support increased engagement with our clients, allowing families from across the country and around the world benefit from the emotional and financial benefits of homeownership,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “Our partnership with Better Homes & Gardens, one of the nation’s most iconic brands, provides us with incredible insight into how people want to enjoy their homes and creates countless opportunities for our brokers and agents to create lasting relationships with their clients.”

Tom Wilkins, owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wilkins and Associates, eagerly joined the brand when it first began accepting franchisees.

“It was the right decision to affiliate – it is an investment that continues to provide incredible returns for our business,” said Wilkins. “Being a part of the brand has been a huge benefit for our agents, buyers and sellers. Not only have we gained incredible name recognition, training and marketing expertise, but we have been able to help change the narrative around homeownership. Our homes are more than just financial investments and play a huge role in how we enjoy and live our lives. We are thrilled to be known as our market’s lifestyle real estate company and enjoy helping our clients get as much out of their home as possible.”

In addition to robust technology platforms and personalized business performance counseling, as well as exclusive marketing materials for different market segments and regions and high-quality lifestyle and real estate content to help keep in touch with customers and prospects year-round, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliated companies benefit from the deep consumer trust and broad awareness that comes from the network’s connection to one of America’s most trusted brands.

“Since our first issue in 1922, Better Homes and Gardens magazine has shaped how people can best enjoy their homes—and by extension their lives,” said Stephen Orr, Editor in Chief of Better Homes and Gardens magazine. “We really value how our Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate partners and agents bring the concept of being happy at home to real estate buyers every day. The growth of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has been inspiring to witness, and we sincerely wish the team all the continued success for the coming decades. We love that we’re all part of the big BHG family.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has eight of the nation’s largest real estate firms according to REALTrends including:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers in Atlanta, one of the nation's largest full-service real estate companies and the world's largest Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise, was the third company to join the brand in 2009. Today the company has 27 locations and more than 2,400 real estate agents.

in Atlanta, one of the nation's largest full-service real estate companies and the world's largest Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise, was the third company to join the brand in 2009. Today the company has 27 locations and more than 2,400 real estate agents. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene , based in Houston, generated more than $3 billion in sales in 2022 off of nearly 7,000 transaction sides. The company has more than 900 agents in 16 offices ranging from Galveston, Houston, and its suburbs and north to Lake Conroe. Founded in 1963, the company affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in 2012.

, based in Houston, generated more than $3 billion in sales in 2022 off of nearly 7,000 transaction sides. The company has more than 900 agents in 16 offices ranging from Galveston, Houston, and its suburbs and north to Lake Conroe. Founded in 1963, the company affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in 2012. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group, the second company to join the brand in 2008, is a regional New England powerhouse and the largest residential real estate firm north of Boston. With more than 35 offices across New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, the firm has experienced sustained growth over the last 15 years.

the second company to join the brand in 2008, is a regional New England powerhouse and the largest residential real estate firm north of Boston. With more than 35 offices across New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, the firm has experienced sustained growth over the last 15 years. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Reliance Partners, serving Northern California from San Francisco to Sacramento, affiliated with the brand in 2011 and currently has 350 agents.

serving Northern California from San Francisco to Sacramento, affiliated with the brand in 2011 and currently has 350 agents. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group , based in Omaha, Nebraska, joined the brand in 2015 with just 11 agents. Today the company has more than 300 affiliated real estate professionals and has experienced exponential growth.

, based in Omaha, Nebraska, joined the brand in 2015 with just 11 agents. Today the company has more than 300 affiliated real estate professionals and has experienced exponential growth. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes , based in Overland Park, Kan., generated more than 2,500 transaction sides equating to $1.1 billion in sales last year. The company, which was founded in 1978, affiliated with the brand in 2012. It has six offices and more than 300 agents.

, based in Overland Park, Kan., generated more than 2,500 transaction sides equating to $1.1 billion in sales last year. The company, which was founded in 1978, affiliated with the brand in 2012. It has six offices and more than 300 agents. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Big Hill/First Realty Group in Centerville, Ohio, and Richmond, Indiana, joined the brand in 2010. With 12 offices across two states, the company participated in more than 2,500 transaction sides in 2022.

in Centerville, Ohio, and Richmond, Indiana, joined the brand in 2010. With 12 offices across two states, the company participated in more than 2,500 transaction sides in 2022. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage based in Honolulu, has grown from one office with eight agents and employees to six locations throughout Hawaii with nearly 200 agents and employees. The firm has been named Hawaii’s top real estate company for 12 straight years by The Honolulu Advertiser. The company, which affiliated with the brand in 2015, generated $975 million in 2022 sales volume.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC was founded in October 2007 through a 50-year licensing agreement between its parent company Anywhere (formerly Realogy) (HOUS) and Meredith, now Meredith Operations Corporation.

