Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Provides Agents with Strategic Engagement Tools

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, a leader in lifestyle real estate and part of the Realogy family of companies, today announced the launch of BHGRE MovesSM. This automated program, powered by MooveGuru, Inc., allows BHGRE® affiliated agents to provide their customers with exclusive discounts and a concierge service that reduces the stress, time and expense of moving. Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate affiliated brokers and agents can utilize the program at no additional cost — and there is no fee for consumers to participate in the program.

Research1 has shown that, on average, people spend over $10,000 on move-related products and services. BHGRE Moves allows affiliated agents to offer strategically-timed discounts to their clients from national retailers such as Home Depot®, Bed Bath & Beyond®, Allstate®, ADT®, and dozens more. Agents can customize offerings and enroll their preferred local vendors to the platform.

BHGRE Moves also offers agents multiple ways to stay “top of mind” with their clients and positions them as local market experts during every stage of the customer’s homeownership lifecycle. These include:

· An automated email marketing program that sends clients agent-branded, personalized emails with local, home-related money-saving offers during the home buying process.

· A concierge dedicated to work with recent home buyers to connect all of their utilities to their new house – a process that can often take over five hours and upwards of seven calls – with just one 30-minute phone call.

· A “customer for life” program that nurtures the client relationship beyond the close. This automated service delivers value-added email offers to clients on behalf of their agent, timed at strategic intervals to foster repeat business and referrals.

“This program provides Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliated agents with the perfect complement to the unique, engaging, and relevant lifestyle content they already provide to help clients live their best lives. With the addition of services like concierge utility connection and valuable discounts on move-related products and services, BHGRE-affiliated agents can now extend their role beyond that of trusted transaction professional to trusted home ownership advisor.”

— Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

“We are excited to provide our affiliated agents with another tool to help keep them ‘top of mind’ with their spheres and in consistent, regular contact before, during and most importantly after the sale. And the fact that the service is automated is the best feature of all. Now all our affiliated agents have to do is simply enroll their client, and the program does the rest – delivering consistent and meaningful follow-up messages to clients – while freeing the agents to provide next level service.”

— Sonya Feigen and Loni Vogler, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Vogler Feigen

Click to Tweet:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate provides affiliated agents with strategic client outreach program, complementing the @BHGRERealEstate brand’s already robust suite of relevant and useful consumer content and services.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 13,000 independent sales associates and more than 370 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas and Australia.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.