BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE REVEALS 2022 EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC today announced its 2022 nomination-based Excellence Award recipients.

With a network of approximately 12,200 affiliated sales professionals, associates nominated their broker and sales associate peers who have proven to demonstrate exceptional leadership, superior service, and business excellence among four notable categories: Marketing, Community Involvement, Technology, and P.A.I.G.E., the brand’s core values, which stand for Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth and Excellence.

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network, a leading lifestyle real estate brand, also honors a company that has created a beautifully designed office space that is more than a place for work and technology, but an environment that inspires and fosters the BHGRE® brand team-spirit and collaboration.

Based on their exemplary achievements and accolades, category honorees are described as remarkable leaders within the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network.

“I am excited to announce and recognize this year’s Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Excellence Award winners, who have demonstrated leadership and superior service,” said Ginger Wilcox, President of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “We have built a culture at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand upon a set of core values to Be Better and deliver exceptional service to clients and our communities. We are thrilled to honor the companies and affiliated agents within our network who embody the standards and values of the brand, every day.”

The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Excellence Award categories and winners include:

P.A.I.G.E. Award

This award honors one company, one team and one sales professional on their dedication and consistent display of the brand's core values; Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth and Excellence (P.A.I.G.E.) to expand their business and provide excellent service.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo (Vineland, N.J.)

Sales Associate or Team

The Wilcox Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene (Houston, Texas)

Community Involvement Award

This award is designed to recognize one company and one sales professional or team that has donated funds, time and/or manpower to help improve the lives of others.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central (Charleston, W. Va.)

Sales Professional

Jim Woessner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate McKenzie Realty (Harbor, Wash.)

Jessica Duncan, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Main Street Properties (Pensacola, Fla.)

Marketing Award

This honor is awarded on the merit of a marketing strategy that has significantly benefited the winner's business. Criteria also includes\ proof of success leveraging brand tools and positioning in their marketing efforts in a unique way through advertising, social media, video or public relations.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North (Meridian, Idaho)

Sales Professional

Sarah Bennett, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley (Columbia, S.C.)

Technology Award

This award recognizes one individual company highly focused on cutting-edge technology and the effective use of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate® technology tools.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sales Professional

Jeff Rayborn, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Desert Lifestyles Properties (Palm Desert, Calif.)

Green Door of Distinction

This award recognizes one individual company that has created a beautifully designed office space that is more than a place for work and technology, but an environment that inspires and fosters the BHGRE® brand team-spirit. A collaborative space dedicated to learning, business growth and the embodiment of the core values and standards of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections (Crown Point, Ind.)

Rookie of the Year

Celebrating the success of a recent licensee, this award is a performance and nomination-based award given to one top rookie, nation-wide, with the highest closed unit count for 2022 and one top rookie, nationwide, with the highest volume for 2022.

Rookie of the Year – Units & Volume

Matthew Bastian, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey (Bentonville, Ark.)

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,200 independent sales associates in over 420 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.