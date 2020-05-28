Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate strengthens with Columbia South Carolina Affliation

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Medley Realty LLC, based in Columbia, S.C., has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand. It will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley and continue to serve the Midlands region, including Columbia, Lexington, Irmo, West Columbia and Blythewood.

Broker/owner David Medley launched the company in 2016, and it has grown to 40 agents with more than $100 million in sales volume last year while ranking in the top one percent of independent companies in sales volume in the region. He was recently nominated as one of Columbia Metropolitan Magazine’s Top Ten Young Professionals. The USC graduate, 35, began his career as a credit manager with Wells Fargo Financial in 2006 before becoming a real estate agent the following year.

Columbia is a growing market of more than 130,000 known as both a military and college town, along with being the Capitol of South Carolina. Fort Jackson, a U.S. Army base, the University of South Carolina, Prisma Health and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina join the state government as the region’s largest employers.

Details:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley becomes the sixth BHGRE affiliate to serve the Palmetto State.

Medley reports that first-time homebuyers are drawn to entry-level homes that begin at approximately $125,000. The market also benefits from parents purchasing homes for their USC students along with those who buy investment properties situated around nearby Lake Murray.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, real estate has been considered an “essential” business and Medley reports that home sales did not fall off dramatically. Traffic to his company’s web site increased more than 300% over recent months.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley is active in the community supporting such organizations as the First Baptist Church, Oliver Gospel Mission and the Special Olympics of South Carolina.

Quotes:

“David is a successful, next-generation real estate broker who has grown his company with a focus on teamwork and client services. He spoke with many of our existing franchisees to better understand the value and experience that would come from being part of our network. David saw first-hand the comradery within our network and what he was missing as an independent brokerage. He is extremely focused on providing his agents, no matter their level of experience, with the opportunity to grow. That is the sign of a strong leader. We welcome David and the team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley.”

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“I’ve bought and sold many homes personally and professionally over the last ten years and believe that experience is essential. I understand what our agents go through with the many different circumstances that can arise during a transaction. We have a wide range of agent expertise in our office, including military veterans, new agents and those who have 30-plus years of experience. I look forward to showcasing our company and what the brand can offer to help agents grow their careers. The tools, training and brand recognition that the BHGRE network provides are unmatched and will help us grow and strengthen our business. Our agents will benefit and so will our clients.”

David Medley, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Medley

Click to Tweet:

South Carolina @BHGRealEstate presence grows. @RealtyMedley is 6th franchisee. Growing company serves Columbia and Midlands. #realestate

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLCBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.