Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate teams up with Alliance Group North Dakota

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group based in Bismarck, N.D. This marks the brand’s entry into the state of North Dakota.

With two offices and nearly 50 agents, the firm was responsible for approximately $120 million in sales volume last year. The company serves two distinct markets with offices in Bismarck and Minot and is widely known for its commitment to professional development: the brokerage is home to three statewide REALTORS® of the Year.

The firm is led by broker and owner Jan Hoge, who established the company with several partners in 2000 after many years as a successful land developer, and associate broker/office manager Kamie Ensz, who took an ownership stake in 2013. Operations manager Lane Huber rounds out the leadership team.

Located in the heart of energy country, the capital city of Bismarck boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in America. Major economic drivers include energy, health care, government and education. Bismarck offers a quiet, suburban lifestyle mixed with a small city feel.

Details:

Agents will be well positioned for increased productivity with access to Be Better® University, the brand’s proven professional development and award-winning learning platform where brokers and agents can attend a live class, watch on-demand learning, or review class materials. Class courses range from luxury to products and technology.

Hoge and Ensz’s recruiting and retention efforts will be fortified by the firm’s enhanced value proposition as a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate company, offering valuable tools, products and resources for affiliated agents. This includes TextBHGRE, a program that helps turn driveways into lead generators, as well as the MoxiWorks product suite, helping agents focus on productivity to better serve their clients.

, the proprietary BHGRE brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play an important role in supporting client acquisition for the company’s affiliated agents. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group has fostered positive relationships with charitable organizations such as the Salvation Army, Missouri Slope United Way and Students in Transition.

Realtor.com reports that the median listing price for a home in Bismarck is $279,900, well under the national median home sales price of $358,000, making the region one of the nation’s most affordable.

Quotes:

“We are thrilled to have Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Alliance Group lead our entry into North Dakota. Jan and Kamie have built a successful firm and intend to bring the company to the next level with the support of the BHGRE® brand. Their focus on maximizing growth opportunities for their agents and their reputation within the community, will create a powerful platform for success.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“As an independent firm, we were finding it challenging to piece together marketing, training and business development programs for our agents. We knew we needed a partner to fuel growth and increase our market share. With Better Homes and Garden Real Estate, we gain access to a robust suite of tools and technology while belonging to an invaluable lifestyle brand that will help differentiate ourselves in our markets. I feel confident we will be able to leverage our affiliation with the brand to help grow our company and continue to drive agent success.

– Jan Hoge, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate – Alliance Group

“We have always been known for our commitment to agent development and for our professionalism and client service. Our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate will afford us the opportunity to offer an even higher level of service and sophistication to our agents and our clients. As the very first Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliate in the state, we intend to set high standards and maintain our reputation for ethics and honesty while offering even more value to the people we serve.”

-Kamie Ensz, Associate Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate – Alliance Group

