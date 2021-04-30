Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate teams up with Market Leading Coronado California Firm

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Real Living Napolitano Real Estate based in Coronado has affiliated with the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Napolitano & Associates. The firm serves communities throughout San Diego County. Today, the company is ranked as the city’s No. 1 independent firm in sales volume and second-ranked firm overall in sales volume, according to the San Diego MLS.

The Napolitano family includes four generations of Coronado natives with more than 100 years of historical first-hand knowledge of the city and its residents. Broker/Owner Michel C. Napolitano founded the firm with his parents in 1981, but his grandparents first fostered the entrepreneurial spirit by opening one of Coronado’s earliest grocery markets soon after their move to the city in 1917. Napolitano’s father, Michel A., started working in the real estate industry in 1965 and served as Napolitano’s mentor, teaching him about the industry and the rich real estate history of Coronado. This strong family legacy and an intimate knowledge of the local market evolution over the years are key components of the company’s continued success.

Connected to San Diego Bay, the Coronado peninsula boasts one of Southern California’s most scenic beach towns and attracts tourists from all over the world. The historic, world-renowned Hotel del Coronado is a top tourist attraction and one of the city’s top employers. The U.S. Navy also has a strong presence in Coronado, which is home to Naval Base San Diego and Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.

Details:

Napolitano will leverage the firm’s affiliation to fuel growth and the company’s service to surrounding areas.

The brand’s comprehensive suite of productivity and marketing tools will play an instrumental role in expanding the firm’s agent roster, particularly with experienced agents.

According to Realtor.com, the median home sales price in Coronado is approximately $1.9 million, which means the marketing power of Distinctive Collection by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate ® , the brand’s unique luxury program, will figure prominently in expanding the firm’s presence in the region’s luxury market.

, the brand’s unique luxury program, will figure prominently in expanding the firm’s presence in the region’s luxury market. The company’s clients consist of primary home buyers as well as second-home buyers and investors.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Napolitano & Associates is the 23rd BHGRE® affiliate in California.

Quotes:

“The Napolitano family has been synonymous with the city of Coronado for more than 100 years. The family’s reputation and Michel’s 40 years of real estate experience has made him a sought-out mentor among real estate professionals. Now, with the power of the BHGRE brand behind his firm, Michel will execute his growth plans of opening additional offices, enhancing agent production and recruiting top agents. We are excited to welcome Michel and his team to the network and look forward to supporting their growth and continued success.”

– Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“Any view of Coronado could be an image straight out of the Better Homes & Gardens magazine. In fact, this area perfectly captures the signature lifestyle element of the brand, which makes this partnership such a great fit. I’m also very impressed with the many BHGRE brand tools and programs designed to enhance marketing opportunities and build on client relationships.

– Michel Napolitano, Co-Founder & Broker, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Napolitano & Associates

About Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 12,500 independent sales associates and more than 390 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

