Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans increase presence North into Texoma Region

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans, based in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, has merged with the Trinity Realty Group based in Sherman, Texas. The deal makes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans the 10th largest affiliate in the brand as they gain increased exposure in the northern Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and into nearby Durant, Okla.

Mark McDonough, president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans, will oversee the joint operations while Trinity Realty Group partners Lisa Carrillo and Robin Mata will remain with the company focused on their sales careers. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans now has eight offices and more than 200 agents.

Founder and broker David Winans, with Dana Winans, who heads relocation services, established the company in 1984 and affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in 2010. The firm was responsible for 1,832 transaction sides in 2019 and ranked in the top 600 of all U.S. companies according to REAL Trends. Carrillo and Matta launched their company in 2013.

Details:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans recorded $556.8 million 556,771,890 in sales volume in 2019 and currently ranks (14th) in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex according to the Dallas Business Journal.

David Winans authored the book Texaplex which spoke to reasons for the growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth region. He expects the region to grow from 7.5M million residents to over 10 million residents over the next decade.

Quotes:

“David, Mark and Dana have grown their company into the top ten in the BHGRE brand. They are another of our established franchisees who are working with our Business Development team to grow through mergers and acquisitions. David’s expertise on the growth of the region is second to none. David and his leadership team understand the importance of expanding their presence in a market ripe with opportunity. We are thrilled to welcome Robin and Lisa, along with the rest of their agents and staff, into the BHGRE network.”

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

“We have a company and brand motto – ‘Better Together’ – that fits this merger perfectly. We want to grow our presence in the region and provide agents, buyers and sellers with opportunities to benefit from the powerful BHGRE brand and our company presence. The timing for the agreement is perfect because the northern expansion of the Metroplex has increased rapidly. We are already well positioned in Frisco and McKinney and can now grow further up I-75. While Sherman is a business hub, we have seen Denison and Durant emerge as more rural destinations for many who are choosing that lifestyle, especially for those working remotely who are choosing to live further out from the urban centers.”

Mark McDonough, President, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans

“Robin and I were looking to provide greater opportunities for our agents because their success is so important to us. We knew David, Dana and Mark and thought very highly of them. Along with joining with one of the great companies in the area, we also believe the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand will resonate exceptionally well with the incredible lifestyle of living in in the Texoma region.”

Lisa Carrillo, Broker, Trinity Realty Group

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 13,000 independent sales associates and more than 370 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.