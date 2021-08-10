BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE WINE COUNTRY GROUP MERGES WITH COLDWELL BANKER TOWNE & COUNTRY REALTY

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group headquartered in Sonoma, Calif., announced today its merger with former Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty in Lake County, Calif.

The combined organization will unite under the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group name, creating a real estate presence built on trust and experience to serve residents of Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Lake counties. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group now consists of 11 offices and more than 150 affiliated sales associates.

Their combined success last year was due to more than 570 transaction sides equating to more than $350,000,000 in sales volume in 2020. This merger will grow the company by approximately 20%.

Randy Coffman will remain President of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group, who joined the BHGRE® brand in 2015. The company has won several recent brand and industry awards including recognition as a top 20 BHGRE® affiliate in the nation based on sales volume in 2020, 2021 REAL Trends Nation’s Best Brokerage, 2021 NorthBay Biz Top 500 Company and The Press Democrat People’s Choice Award for 2021 Best Real Estate Company in Sonoma County.

Carina De Herrera will lead the Lake County operations after spending the last four years as a REALTOR® at Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty, which was founded in 1993, and owned and operated by Marsha Holder since 2008.

Details:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group adds offices in Lakeport, Clearlake and Rivieras which join an existing presence in Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, St. Helena, Bodega Bay, Napa, Petaluma and Ukiah.

The company will continue its focus on luxury properties, vineyards, and land sales.

Coffman has been in the real estate industry for more than 35 years as an agent, manager and broker/owner. He was previously recognized as Sebastopol’s “REALTOR® of the Year.”

Carina De Herrera has more than 36 years in real estate experience and has been honored with multiple Million Dollar Circle Awards.

Lake County remains in the midst of a tight real estate market where a lack of inventory countered by continued strong demand has created record rising prices. The CRMLS reports that the number of homes available in the region went 20% percent over June 2020 while there were 17.8 percent more sales over June 2020. This supply vs. demand imbalance has caused the median home price to rise by 9.9 percent to $305,000.

QUOTES:

“This is an exciting development for both of our companies, as we join forces to create a prominent four-county service area spanning Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Lake counties. Collectively, we are all well-versed in serving clients who truly appreciate the unbelievable lifestyle this region offers. Our unique relationship with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, America’s only real estate lifestyle brand, helps keep our affiliated agents relevant to their clients 365 days a year. Marsha built a successful company and created a legacy based on her dedication to her agents and clients. We will honor her leadership and are excited to welcome our new agents in Lake County.”

-Randy Coffman, Managing Owner/President, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group

“Acquiring and growing my brokerage has been a labor of love. I’m grateful to the many agents that I call my family and all the folks in and out of the industry who have helped me over the years. I’ve grown from this experience and I’m filled with gratitude. I believe that I’ve found the perfect brokerage and team to continue what I’ve started. I related to Randy the moment we started talking and this feels right. I’m not saying goodbye, I’m saying ‘carry on.’”

-Marsha Holder, Broker/Owner, Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group is recognized as a leading, independently owned real estate firm in the North Bay. The Wine Country Group traces its roots back to the founding of Sonoma Properties, Inc. in Santa Rosa and Sonoma in 1972.

We bring a fresh approach to the business through the universal awareness of the Better Homes and Gardens® lifestyle brand. Our agents possess a profound knowledge and depth of experience that extends across all types of properties including single-family homes, condos and townhomes, mobile homes, luxury estates, vineyards, wineries and land, as well as commercial properties.

With a network of more than 150 agents and 11 office locations throughout Wine Country, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group represents properties across the broad Northern California Wine Country region. We are honored to service the beautiful, thriving communities in which we live, work and love. No one knows Wine Country real estate better than we do!

Consumers benefit uniquely from our global connections and local, unparalleled expertise. For everything real estate, contact trusted leaders in Wine Country, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group.