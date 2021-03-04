Better Homes and Gardens reveals 2020 Excellence Award Winners

by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC today announced its 2020 nomination-based Excellence Award recipients. With a network of nearly 12,500 affiliated sales professionals, associates nominated their broker and sales associate peers who have proven to demonstrate exceptional leadership, superior service, and business excellence among four notable categories: Marketing, Community Involvement, Technology and P.A.I.G.E., the brand’s core values, which stand for Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth and Excellence. Based on their exemplary achievements and accolades, category honorees are described as remarkable leaders within the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network.

“The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Excellence Awards honor the affiliated brokers, teams and agents who have continuously demonstrated exceptional leadership and superior service,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s recipients who embody the high standards and values of the BHGRE® brand in its pursuit to always Be Better®.”

The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Excellence Award categories and winners include:

P.A.I.G.E. Award

This award honors one company and one sales professional or team on their dedication and consistent display of the brand’s core values; Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth and Excellence (P.A.I.G.E.) to expand their business and provide excellent service.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage

Sales Professional

Heather Johnson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Influence Partners

Community Involvement Award

This award is designed to recognize one company and one sales professional or team that has donated funds, time and/or manpower to help improve the lives of others.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp

Sales Professional

Joseph Magsaysay, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties

Marketing Award

This honor is awarded on the merit of a marketing strategy that has significantly benefited the winner’s business. Criteria also includes proof of success leveraging brand tools and positioning in their marketing efforts in a unique way through advertising, social media, video or public relations.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey

Sales Professional

Rayshell Scott, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

Technology Award

This award recognizes one individual company highly focused on cutting-edge technology and the effective use of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s technology tools.

Company

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Heritage

Rookie of the Year

Celebrating the success of a recent licensee, this award is a performance and nomination-based award that will be given to one top rookie, nation-wide, with the highest closed unit count for the current year and one top rookie, nation-wide, with the highest volume for the current year.

Rookie of the Year – Units

John Hubbert, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine Living

Rookie of the Year – Sales Volume

Morgan Whitney, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wostal Realty

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 12,500 independent sales associates and more than 390 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.