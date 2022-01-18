Cairn Real Estate Holdings Appoints Mark Johnson President of JPAR® – Real Estate

by

JPAR® – Real Estate, America’s #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage, today announced the appointment of Mark Johnson as President of JPAR Real Estate. In this new role, Mark will have responsibility for the JPAR Real Estate enterprise including its Brokerage and Franchise operations which serves consumers across 65 offices in 25 states with more than 3,600 real estate professionals.

The expanded role is in recognition of Johnson’s influential industry and enterprise leadership which led to the brand’s significant growth over the past four years. This new leadership structure will deliver synergies furthering the growth of the enterprise, and positions the company to leverage his industry influence and expertise across both brokerage and franchise operations.

“JPAR Real Estate is one of the fastest growing 100% commission brokerages and franchise enterprises in the United States and I’m excited to work with Mark and such a talented group of real estate professionals to exponentially grow our network,” said Laura O’Connor, President of JPAR Franchising.

The JPAR Franchise network, launched in 2019 now has a presence in 25 states and serves 1,500 agents across 34 offices. The brand was just named a 2022 Top 200 Best Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

Johnson said, “I am incredibly excited to expand my role with JPAR Real Estate and look forward to delivering on our unique value proposition to create strong exponential growth in the years ahead. We are well-positioned as a premium provider of real estate services to our professionals and their customers, and are further supported to deliver on our customer commitment as a member of the Cairn Real Estate Holdings network of companies.”

JPAR Real Estate has become a powerhouse player in the real estate services industry. In 2021, the combined organization closed more than 26,000 real estate transactions. The company was recognized as an Inc. 5000 honoree for the 5th consecutive year and the 6th consecutive year as one of the top 100 places to work by the Dallas Morning News. Johnson is frequently requested to be a guest commentator on local and national media to discuss real estate trends and is the host of Success Superstars which features the best practices of agents across the country.

“Having the right leadership is critical as we continue to build the Cairn network. Mark Johnson and Laura O’Connor are industry-leading executives poised to drive JPAR Real Estate to new levels of success,” said Rick Davidson, Chairman and CEO of parent company Cairn Real Estate Holdings, LLC. “We could not be more excited for Mark and the entire #JPARNation as he steps into this expanded role,” added Davidson.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive open architecture tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company serves more than 3,600 agents operating in 65 offices across 25 states.

About Cairn Real Estate Holdings: Cairn Real Estate Holdings, LLC is a partnership between industry-veteran Rick Davidson and private investment firm Aperion Management. The company’s holdings include JPAR Real Estate, JPAR Franchise, Your Castle Real Estate and Shorewood Real Estate, serving 4,300 real estate professionals across 70 offices in 25 states. The company is focused on the strategic delivery of a fully integrated real estate services model and at scale, delivering a comprehensive ecosystem of agent-and consumer-centric real estate related services.

About Aperion Management: Aperion Management, formed in 2006, is a private investment firm that seeks to invest both equity and debt in middle-market companies. Aperion partners with driven management teams to unlock opportunities for value creation and growth. Through Cairn Real Estate, JPAR joins other Aperion portfolio companies including LJP Enterprises, Inc.; Tri Con Works, LLC; BrandShare; and Ontario Drive & Gear Limited.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.jpar.com.