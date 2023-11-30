Century 21 AllPoints Realtors® in Branford, CT are Leading the Charge in Giving Back

The holiday season is a time of giving and sharing, and two of our agents, Lisa Liscio and Kelley Vanacore in Branford, CT, are leading the charge in giving back to those in need in their community of Branford and throughout the state of Connecticut.

Lisa and Kelley are spearheading a much needed event this season and ask for your support in making it a huge success. Their passion for helping others stems from their desire to make a positive impact in their community of Branford, Connecticut, especially during these challenging times.

"Our hearts go out to all children of the world right now given current events and this is a way we can directly impact our community by helping children in need", states Lisa Liscio. "We know we have a lofty goal of collecting 2000 toys but we know how much happiness this can bring to underprivileged children during the holiday season and appreciate any support given", added Kelley Vanacore.

Lisa and Kelley are hosting a Toy Drive Event supporting the Department of Children and Families (DCF) in CT, which aims to bring hope and joy to families and children who may not have much to celebrate this season. Their goal is to collect 2000 (yes, two thousand!) toys this holiday season. The ladies have been working closely with Jacqueline Ford, the Community Outreach Coordinator at DCF, to help supply donations to the Olive Branch, a non-profit organization where parents in need can pick out toys for their children to help bring all a joyful holiday season.

Event Details: The Toy Drive event is on December 13th starting at 6:00pm at Longley's Restaurant, 249 West Main St in Branford. Meteorologist and local Celeb Matt Scott will be joining the event as well.

Additionally, Lisa is hosting a Winter Coat & Interview Outfit Drive in support of DCF as well. You can drop a New or Unused Winter Coat or a $20 gift card for Interview Outfits to the Century 21 AllPoints Office located at 1236 Main Street in Branford by December 14. Ryan Peterson, CEO of Century 21 AllPoints Realty stated, "We are grateful to have these phenomenal ladies and outstanding Realtors® as part of our team, and we are proud to support them in this worthy cause. We encourage everyone to join us in spreading holiday cheer by donating toys, coats or gift cards. Let's come together as a community and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Together, we can give the gift of hope and make this holiday season a little brighter for everyone. Thank you Lisa Liscio and Kelley Vanacore for all you do!"

For more information please contact Lisa Liscio at [email protected] or Kelley Vanacore at [email protected].

