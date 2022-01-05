CENTURY 21 AllPoints Welcomes Carl Tooker as Sales Manager of Newly Opened Stamford Office

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

CENTURY 21 AllPoints is pleased to welcome Carl Tooker as the Sales Manager of its newly opened office in Stamford, CT.

A member of the Stamford Board of REALTORS®, Tooker brings over 20 years of experience in real estate sales and management, along with a solid foundation in business management. Tooker’s most recent role was as a Manager with local real estate company William Raveis.

“I am so excited to work for CENTURY 21 AllPoints, a well-respected, family-owned company that has served Connecticut home buyers and sellers for over 30 years,” said Tooker. “My vision is to grow the Stamford office into a dominant force in the local market by aggressively supporting our sales associates in growing their business,” added Tooker.

A North Stamford resident for 21 years, with his wife, Mary Ann and their two Golden Retrievers, Carl is a past and current support of cancer research provided through Damon Runyon and Bennett Cancer Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carl Tooker to the CENTURY 21 AllPoints family” said Ryan Peterson, CEO of CENTURY 21 AllPoints, one of the largest and most successful family-owned real estate brokerages in Connecticut. “Adding someone of Carl’s caliber who has earned “Manager of the Year” honors at his previous firms, is a major win for our company, our sales associates and most importantly, our customers.”

CENTURY 21 AllPoints is Connecticut’s largest and most productive CENTURY 21® firm achieving #1 ranking since 2000 with 10 strategically located ‘Agent Centers’ and over 350 agents helping clients throughout the state.

As local market experts, CENTURY 21 AllPoints sales professionals are uniquely qualified to help consumers navigate the opportunities that exist in the local real estate market and provide current sellers with an excellent opportunity to gain additional exposure for their properties. For Open House listings in Stamford, consumers can visit the CENTURY 21 AllPoints website at cthomeseekers.com.

About CENTURY 21

They are an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand. Century 21 Real Estate LLC is comprised of approximately 13,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 84 countries and territories worldwide with more than 146,000 independent sales professionals. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are , century21.com, century21Global.com, commercial.century21.com, century21.com/finehomes, and century21espanol.com.