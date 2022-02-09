Chandra Etienne Elected to Lead MIAMI Realtors Young Professionals Network

by

The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) elected Chandra Etienne, C2EX, PSA, AHWD, MSIRE of Village Premier Collection as its 2022 MIAMI Young Professionals Network (MIAMI YPN) president. She and the 2022 MIAMI leadership boards were installed Jan. 28 at MIAMI’s Inaugural & Awards Celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

“It has been an honor, privilege and a blessing to be serving on the MIAMI YPN board since 2019,” Etienne said. “Serving alongside other professionals who are just as passionate about our association and our industry makes this even more of a fulfilling experience. As the 2022 MIAMI YPN President, the goal is to expand on our national global connections and relationships, improve and develop new educational curriculum and events to help with professional development, and to strategically collaborate with all of the other boards to provide even more value to our Realtor members. Together we are better, and I can’t wait to see what our boards and associations accomplish together this year!”

MIAMI YPN, a two-time winner of the National Association of Realtors’ Top YPN Network award, provides value and mentorship to young Realtors unlike any other Realtor group in the U.S. MIAMI YPN has won NAR’s Top YPN Network two times in the last six years (2017, 2021) and was the starting place for leadership for the 2022 Florida Realtors President Christina Pappas, a longtime MIAMI leader and former MIAMI YPN president.

An award-winning leader with over a decade of experience in the real estate industry, Etienne is the founder and Principal of The Core Brokered by Village Premier Collection.

Etienne is a wife, mother, 2nd-generation real estate professional and Miami native representing buyers, sellers and investors in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Her client-centric team covers the tri-county area, however, her strategic partnerships cover all 50 states and even cross international borders. She is passionate about ensuring fair and equal housing, giving back through charitable donations or community involvement, and helping people build wealth through homeownership. She is dedicated to redefining the buying and selling experience through partnerships, technology and integrity.

Etienne has a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from Florida International University, a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Nova Southeastern University, and a Master’s degree in International Real Estate from Florida International University.

In addition to serving as 2022 President for Miami YPN at the Miami Association of REALTORS®, Candra is a State Director, sits on the YPN, Diversity and Communications committees at Florida REALTORS®, and is a Director for the National Association of REALTORS®.

Etienne was the recipient of the Miami YPN All-Star of the Year Award for 2019 by the Miami Association of REALTORS®.

Announcing the 2022 MIAMI YPN – Young Professionals Leadership Council

Joining Etienne are: MIAMI YPN President-Elect Gabriel Amedee, C2EX, e-PRO®, SRS, PSA of Strike Realty; 2021 MIAMI-YPN President Bethany Martinez, SRS of RelatedISG International Realty; Broward Chapter Chair Darnell Aponte, SRS, PSA of Keller Williams Partners Realty; JTHS Chapter Chair Shakearah Rolle of Arise Real Estate Advisors; Katherine Arteta, C2EX, SFR of Luxe Properties; Phillip S. Calloway, MS, C2EX, AHWD of Influencers Realty Group; Jeff Corriolan, CIPS, SRS, PSA, CRS, e-PRO®, ABR, CHLMS, SFR of JC Sales Team at The Keyes Company; Dania Diaz, TRC, MRP, CNE, C2EX, PSA of RE/MAX Advance Realty; Yara Domiati of Keller Williams Realty Partners; Banna Fakhoury of One Sotheby’s International Realty; Eric Firestone, ABR, SFR, PSA, MRP, e-PRO® of Elite Ocean View Realty; Karen Gomez of Real Estate Sales Force; Simo Labriti of Keller Williams Elite Properties; Sommer Norris of Avanti Way; Adi Posada-Torres of Canvas Real Estate; Nick “Tiger” Quay of Avanti Way; Violeta Rocha, C2EX, SFR of Lifestyle International Realty; Sacha Roude, SRS, PSA, SFR of Real Estate Sales Force; Ashley Silva, C2EX of Coldwell Banker Realty; Marcelo Steinmander, BHHS of EWM Realty.

Kevin Puricelli is the MIAMI VP of YPN. Teresa King Kinney, CAE, CIPS, GRI, RCE, TRC serves as the CEO for the MIAMI Association of Realtors.

