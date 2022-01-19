COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER BECOMES ONE OF LARGEST FIRMS IN 115-YEAR OLD BRAND BY MERGING WITH COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY AND EXPANSION INTO DELAWARE

by

Coldwell Banker Premier, a regional real estate power headquartered in Winchester, VA, with eight offices serving Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., today joined forces with legacy brokerage Coldwell Banker Resort Realty headquartered in Rehoboth Beach, DE.

The move doubles the size of Coldwell Banker Premier, led by the company’s Founder and CEO, Steve DuBrueler. The nearly 30-year-old brokerage now has 12 offices and approximately 150 agents who combined to do 1,700 transactions equating to nearly $500 million in sales volume. This production earns Coldwell Banker Premier a 2022 spot on the prestigious Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle list as one of the top Coldwell Banker affiliates in the world.

Coldwell Banker Resort Realty, a 40-year-old firm with offices in Rehoboth, Lewes, Seaford and Milford, is strategically situated to support residential sales for primary and secondary homeowners, as well as relocation clients, vacation rentals and commercial real estate. Kathy Newcomb, former President and owner of Coldwell Banker Resort Realty, and Bruce Plummer, Managing Broker, will continue in their leadership roles. Stephen Meadows, the Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Premier will oversee the integration efforts and company strategy moving forward.

As part of Coldwell Banker Premier, agents benefit from a health and wealth solution, which provides subsidized health, dental and vision insurance as well as a 401k plan and deferred compensation plan. In addition, automation of back-office functions will increase efficiencies for agents, while also benefiting from operational synergies in property management, relocation, training, coaching and professional marketing support.

Details:

Coldwell Banker Premier was established by Steve DuBrueler in 1994 and affiliated with the brand in 1995. DuBrueler’s business model is designed to ensure the success of the company’s agents. This service mentality is reflected in DuBrueler’s recent recognition as the Chandler Barton Spirit Award winner, the highest individual honor bestowed by the Coldwell Banker brand.

Coldwell Banker Resort Realty was established in 1979; its tenure with the brand dates back to 1983. Founder Jim Kiernan was widely known and respected in the community as a successful, growth-oriented business owner who put service excellence above all else. After his death in 2018, daughter Kathy Newcomb assumed leadership of the brokerage, while also serving as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Engagement for the company.

Rehoboth and Sussex County, the summer home to President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, is a popular vacation and second home market and has risen in popularity and prominence over the last several years, making it a prime market in which to leverage Coldwell Banker’s Global Luxury marketing program.

The newly expanded company will benefit from a robust referral stream between markets, particularly for those wanting to experience coastal living or looking for a vacation home.

Quotes:

“Our two companies have decades-long legacies of success and dominance within the iconic Coldwell Banker brand. When we first began talking with Kathy and Bruce it was apparent that our cultures of caring for our agents was so similar. We have also both enjoyed similar growth as so many have chosen to relocate from urban D.C. and Baltimore. This move allows our clients along the I-81 corridor the opportunity to easily explore second-home ownership along the coast. Joining forces will also allow both groups to be stronger, more agile and better equipped to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the real estate industry. Our leadership teams will work hand-in-hand to deliver world-class tools, service, and support to all of our agents. I originally launched my company after years of being an agent and dedicated myself to making sure that I was laser focused on agent needs. That’s why I started the health and wealth concept. I didn’t want our agents to worry about the basic needs of health insurance and retirement opportunities. These benefits are available to all our agents and staff.”

– Steve DuBrueler, Founder and CEO, Coldwell Banker Premier

“As a family owned and led business for more than forty years, we have a powerful legacy in our community that we believe will be honored and amplified as part of Coldwell Banker Premier. My father’s focus on continuous growth will be in good hands as will our agents, who will benefit from Steve’s commitment to professional development and success for agents.”

– Kathy Newcomb, President, Coldwell Banker Resort Realty

About Coldwell Banker Premier

Coldwell Banker Premier was established in 1994 by Steve DuBrueler, who affiliated with Coldwell Banker in 1995. With 12 offices and 150 agents, the market leading Coldwell Banker firm in two states is licensed in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C. and Delaware and handles residential, relocation, commercial, property management, auction, luxury, REO, mortgage and title. The company supported over 100 charities in 2021. Learn more: https://www.premiermove.com/about