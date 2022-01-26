by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is excited to announce Dustin Spain as the newest agent to the Kitty Hawk office. Dustin was born and raised in Currituck County where he grew up working in several of his family’s well-known businesses in the community including Kevin’s Store, Cindy’s Kitchen and Currituck Sports.

Prior to obtaining his real estate license, Dustin traveled across the country filming action sports races and nationally broadcast cable news from Florida to Hawaii. This diverse work experience helps Dustin relate to and connect with others, especially families who are moving to and from North Carolina.

Dustin is also excited to work with military families in the area. Growing up with two grandfathers and a brother who served, he understands the complexities of relocating not just your home but your entire family.

“Dustin is great asset to our agency. He has strong ties to the community and an excellent customer service background from running his family’s business. He is also incredibly goal oriented and will do very well in this industry!” said Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

“I am so thankful to be affiliated with such a successful and knowledgeable team; this experience has already been so educational and inspiring. I cannot wait to utilize these skills and resources in helping my community grow and evolve as I have. I have a deep love for the Outer Banks and Northeast North Carolina and want to help the families here find homes they can raise their children in,” says Dustin.

Dustin and his wife, Miranda, currently reside in Elizabeth City and are happily expecting their first child in the Spring. When he isn’t working, Dustin enjoys paddle boarding, surfing, seeing new movies, and traveling with his family.

Dustin can be reached by phone at (252) 619-3112 or by emailing dustin@cbseaside.com or visiting his website http://www.dustinsells252.com

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty:

Family owned and operated for over 30 years Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty offers top-tier real estate services to buyers and sellers across the entire Outer Banks and all of northeastern North Carolina. Offering exceptional real estate services to buyers and sellers across the entire Outer Banks and all of northeastern North Carolina, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has earned a reputation as a premier real estate firm best known for its knowledgeable team, area expertise and commitment to the latest technology. With the resources and support of a worldwide brand like Coldwell Banker, one of the most influential real estate franchises in the world, it is not surprising that Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has led the Outer Banks market and has sold the most real estate for 8 consecutive years*.