COLORADO BROKERAGE CELEBRATES ITS 20th ANNIVERSARY BY AFFILIATING WITH THE CENTURY 21 BRAND

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized brand in real estate*, continues to strengthen its presence in the greater Denver Metropolitan area with the affiliation of Signature Realty, a Westminster-based firm in its 20th year of operation.

The company is owned and led by husband-and-wife duo Shellee and Kyle Scherr, who have worked together since 2003 when they established their own brokerage. Shellee has been in real estate since 1993, earning 11 Five Star Awards over the last 20 years. Kyle joined her in the business in 2003 following a successful career in sales and marketing. Together they’ve grown the company to over 40 affiliated sales associates with specializations in luxury homes, investment properties, divorce relocations, first-time homebuyers and clients looking to downsize.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Signature Realty, the Scherrs and their team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers and investors.

The Scherrs are also adept in marketing strategy, agent mentoring and networking and were instrumental in bringing CSS (Centralized Showing Services) to the Denver market. They are firm believers in leading by example and embracing a collaborative culture focused on teamwork.

“Not long ago, I attended a CENTURY 21 conference and found myself thinking, ‘my team needs this – they deserve this,’” says Shellee. “The people in the CENTURY 21 network are so well-versed and knowledgeable, not to mention they have an impressive array of business building tools.”

“We’re excited to tap into the CENTURY 21® global network as well as the brand’s extensive support to help fuel organic growth and productivity as well as attract new associates to the team so we can gain more market share,” said Kyle. “We’re also very focused on coaching, so having access to all of the CENTURY 21® brand’s streamlined resources will free up more time to devote to professional development.”

“Shellee and Kyle really impressed us with their drive to always improve by consistently scouring the real estate landscape for opportunities,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “They lead by example by always looking ahead so they can secure a successful future for their affiliated agents. We’re thrilled they chose us to be a part of that future.”

The Scherrs and their team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 7390 Lowell Blvd., Westminster, CO 80030 or call at 720.495.4846.

*Study Source: 2022 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,201 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 10-16, 2022.

About CENTURY 21 Signature Realty

CENTURY 21 Signature Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of approximately 13,500 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 85 countries and territories worldwide with more than 151,000 independent sales professionals.



Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.



© 2023 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.