David Dweck Elected to Lead 2022 BROWARD-MIAMI Realtors

by

The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) elected David Dweck, ABR, AHWD, C2EX, e-PRO®, GRI, MRP, PSA, RENE, SFR, SRES, CRB of Southeast Regional Realty, as its 2022 BROWARD-MIAMI president. He and the 2022 MIAMI leadership boards were installed Jan. 28 at MIAMI’s Inaugural & Awards Celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Pin David Dweck

“I am humbled and honored to serve as your 2022 BROWARD-MIAMI President,” Dweck said. “My passion is the service to our members. Together, your energized Board of Governors, amazing group of Ambassadors and incredible Miami Professionals, are forging ahead for 2022. We commit to provide meaningful events and programming to enhance your member experience.”

The BROWARD-MIAMI Board of Governors is dedicated to leadership in the industry, the real estate profession, and the communities it serves. They analyze information, are actively and visibly involved in events and programming, and promote South Florida worldwide.

Dweck is the founder and broker of Southeast Regional Realty Corp. He is a license real estate broker in Florida; a qualifying broker in Alabama and Georgia and is a principal broker in Tennessee.

Dweck is a native Floridian, born and raised in Miami Beach. He is a retired law enforcement officer serving both South Florida and Middle Tennessee.

He started his real estate career in 1988 part-time with Century 21 Dadeco Realty in South Miami as a Salesman and later Broker-Salesman. After two years, he then obtained his Tennessee Affiliate Broker’s license also affiliating with Century 21 First Tennessee Realty in Carthage, TN.

His experience in his early career were listings of Residential in Florida and Vacation Land in Tennessee. He left the real estate field in 1995 to focus on completing his law enforcement career and after retiring he returned in 2007 as a Sales Associate and later Broker Associate. In his return to real estate, he also obtained his Mortgage Broker’s license as well to better serve his customer needs. Dweck worked for United Realty Group in Cooper City, Florida from 2007 to 2010 before he opened his own brokerage Southeast Regional Realty.

Dweck holds his Certifications and Designations in Professional Property Management, Community Association Manager, Graduate Realtor Institute, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, Certified International Property Specialist, Military Relocation Professional, e-PRO, At Home with Diversity, Broker Price Opinion Representative, Short Sale and Foreclosure Specialist Pricing Strategy Advisor.

In addition to serving as BROWARD-MIAMI President, he is also on the Board of Directors of Florida REALTORS and serves on the State and Local Policy and Issues Committee of the National Association of REALTORS. He volunteers his time with the American Red Cross and Civil Air Patrol.

Announcing the 2022 BROWARD-MIAMI Board

Joining Dweck are: BROWARD-MIAMI President-Elect Alfredo Pujol, BPOR, MRP of Keller Williams Realty Partners; 2021 BROWARD-MIAMI President Patrick Simm, AHWD, CRS, e-PRO®, GRI, PSA, SFR of Keller Williams Realty Partners; Governor Sophia Allen, PMN, ABR, C2EX, AHWD of The Real Estate Professionals; Governor Thomas Bauch, CIPS, GRI, SFR of Potential Property Group; Governor Kay Conageski, ILHM, MRP, REBAC, SRES of The Keyes Company; Governor Melanie Englander, AHWD of Real Estate Authority LLC; Governor Jay Granieri of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty; Governor Kyshana Guzman, AHWD, PMN, PSA, SRS of Keller Williams Realty Partners SW; Governor Sherryl King-Weathers, AHWD, ABR, C2EX, CIPS, RENE, e-PRO®, SRS of The Negasi Legacy Group at World Renowned Real Estate; Governor Ellen Mitchel, CDPE, CIAS of RE/MAX Allstars Realty; Governor Jim Norton, MBA, CLHMS, CRS of Coldwell Banker Realty; Governor Thamara Pichardo, ABR, AWHD, C2EX, CIPS, CRS, GREEN, GRI, PSA, RENE, SRES, SRS of Star Realty Advisors, Inc.; Governor Carolina Preciado, SFR, SFS, PSA of Potential Property Group; Governor Megan Probst, SRS, C2EX of Compass Florida, LLC; Governor Venus Proffer, PMN, CRS, e-PRO®, PSA of Coldwell Banker Realty; Governor Maria Lorena Quintero, MBA of Coldwell Banker Realty; Governor Christopher Ricci, GRI, PMN, MRP, SFR of RE/MAX Integrity; Governor Mark Sadek, ABR, C2EX, SRES of The Keyes Company; Governor Larry Singh of Canvas Real Estate.

Deborah Boza-Valledor, CIPS, CRB, CRS, GRI, TRC, RSPS, AHWD serves as the MIAMI COO & Chief Marketing Officer. Danielle Y. Clermont, C2EX, CIPS, e-PRO, MRP, PSA, RSPS, serves as the MIAMI Chief of Broward & Palm Beach Operations. Teresa King Kinney, CAE, CIPS, GRI, RCE, TRC serves as the CEO for the MIAMI Association of Realtors.

About the MIAMI Association of Realtors

The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 102 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 53,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 225 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com