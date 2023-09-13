DirectOffer, Inc. Collaborates with FIABCI-USA to Extend Exclusive Access to Multilingual Audio Tours Through Patented DO AudioTours™ Technology

DirectOffer, Inc., a trailblazing force in AI-driven marketing and lead generation, proudly announces a significant collaboration with FIABCI-USA. This partnership extends exclusive access to DirectOffer's patented DO AudioTours™ technology for the esteemed members of FIABCI-USA. This technology marks a notable advancement by seamlessly transforming conventional property listings into dynamic audio tours in over 20 languages.

Through this partnership, all registered members of FIABCI-USA will benefit from preferential access to DirectOffer’s cutting-edge DO AudioTours™ audio platform. DO AudioTours constitutes an innovative, patented solution that transforms static property listing photos into immersive, guided multimedia tours of residences. This technology effortlessly and autonomously generates vivid audio descriptions for property listings, offering agents a seamless, hands-off experience. Agents can easily personalize their AudioTours with their own voices if they desire.

"DirectOffer is thrilled to join hands with FIABCI-USA, enhancing their capacity to equip their members with cost-effective marketing and lead generation tools," said Kathleen Lappe, Founder and CEO, DirectOffer, Inc. "The innovative attributes of DO AudioTours, including its marketing finesse, multilingual capabilities, and provision for closed captions, will substantially benefit FIABCI-USE members and their clientele."

Agents can personalize DO AudioTours by recording brief 30-second voice narrations for selected listing photos or harness the prowess of DO AudioTours's natural language processing capabilities. The latter automatically generates and incorporates detailed descriptions in over 20 languages, both in spoken form and as closed captions, complementing each listing image.

With no hassle, no manual intervention required, and unparalleled ease of use, agents can now effortlessly provide their clients with immersive multi-language audio tours. This linguistic inclusivity amplifies agents' outreach to a diverse audience and demonstrates support for Accessibility (ADA) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

"Having witnessed the unveiling of DirectOffer's capabilities at last year's NAR conference, I, as a Certified International Property Specialist and an advocate of global business, found this innovative technology exceedingly compelling,” said Carla Rayman Kidd, President, FIABCI-USA. “The utilization of human translation and the provision of my clients the ability to view my listings in their native languages resonated with me. We are excited to welcome DirectOffer as a partner, thus enabling us to extend this service to our members engaged in international real estate."

DirectOffer originated to democratize homeownership, a guiding principle that echoes throughout its DO AudioTours™ product. The technology empowers real estate agents to saturate properties with narratives, elevating the home-buying experience and fostering deeper emotional bonds between buyers and sellers. The immersive DO AudioTours can be seamlessly integrated into any MLS listing and broadcast across an agent's marketing spectrum, spanning social media, emails, and text messages managed through a smartphone interface. It's pertinent to highlight that DirectOffer's model adheres to the "my listing, my lead" principle, ensuring that all leads are channeled directly to the respective listing agents without incurring additional costs.

About FIABCI-USA

Established in 1951 in Paris, France, FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, stands as the preeminent global entity dedicated to various real estate disciplines and undertakings. Its network spans chapters across more than 70 countries, encompassing five continents, thereby providing unparalleled access to international real estate networks and business prospects. Notably, since 1954, FIABCI has held esteemed consultant status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. FIABCI's profound commitment to addressing critical global housing and environmental concerns through its collaboration with the United Nations is a testament to its ethos.

About DirectOffer®, Inc.

DirectOffer®, Inc. emerges as a cost-efficient, user-friendly marketing, and lead generation platform, redefining the contours of homeownership accessibility. At the core of the company's innovation lies its patented DO AudioToursTM technology, which harnesses the potentials of AI and natural language processing to incorporate audio narratives seamlessly and closed captions, spanning more than 20 languages, into property listings and images. Beyond merely enriching conventional listing photographs, AudioTours' inclusive features transcend language barriers, aligning with ADA and DEI initiatives.

For comprehensive details, please visit www.directoffer.com.