Eastside West Teams Up With Side For Creative Solutions

Eastside West has announced the opening of a boutique real estate firm in partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independents to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Eastside West, a firm that aims to align with its clients to match them with their dream home, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.

Eastside West founder Becky Cusack has closed more than $140 million in real estate transactions during her six-year career. She learned sales and negotiation skills while working with some of the country’s top companies and brings those experiences to bear for her clients with creative, customized plans that help people achieve their property goals. Her heart-centered approach and unique strategies have skyrocketed her to the top 1% of individual agents in the nation and top-producer status in Alameda County.

Eastside West caters to buyers and sellers in the Bay Area, including Alameda, Oakland, Berkeley, and San Francisco. Becky’s deep local knowledge and business acumen help people at all stages of their real estate journey, whether they’re buying their first home or looking for savvy advice to help sell the family home in preparation for retirement.

Partnering with Side will ensure that Eastside West remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while delivering premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Eastside West with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Eastside West will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

“We customize our offerings to align with the unique needs of our clients,” Cusack said. “We don’t have a formula. We develop a personalized strategy for everyone, and Side’s state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services will allow us to give each plan a solid foundation. With Side taking care of the processes, we can focus on helping clients realize their real estate dreams.”

Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.

About Eastside West

The team at Eastside West offers aligned and refined real estate services in the San Francisco Bay Area. With a focus on listening to each client to learn their needs, Eastside West develops customized plans to achieve property goals. The firm takes a collaborative, creative, and strategic approach and provides out-of-the-box options to help clients reach their goals. For more information, visit http://www.eastsidewest.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side’s proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com