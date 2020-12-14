Engel & Völkers Americas Launches MaX, a Marketing Intelligence Platform that Develops Custom Strategies for Real Estate Advisors

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

Engel & Völkers today unveiled MaX, a proprietary business intelligence platform that acts as a personal marketing strategist for each real estate advisor in the brand’s Americas network. MaX analyzes both external and proprietary data points, such as geography, target clientele and current listings to deliver each Engel & Völkers Americas advisor with a customized marketing plan to best reach and influence their ideal clients when they are searching for a real estate professional to represent them when buying or selling a home. Furthermore, MaX is also able to deliver unique intelligence for marketing any property in the Americas so that advisors can build a powerful marketing strategy for any listing to ensure maximum influence among prospective buyers. With the ability to generate more than a billion unique marketing strategies, MaX delivers the optimal one for every advisor, and each listing.

“Marketing is an essential part of every advisor’s business,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “However, with so many different marketing tools, platforms and channels, it can be difficult to know which one will work best for any given advisor, listing any given home, in any given market. MaX has turned a process that often felt arbitrary or based on chance into a science. Our advisors now have access to the data-backed intelligence they need to build the most effective marketing plans for their brand and the individual listings they represent. MaX has the ability to deliver a unique marketing strategy for every property in the Americas. We’re thrilled to unleash this power to our network, and in doing so, help to further elevate their businesses.”

With MaX, Engel & Völkers advisors can build their custom marketing strategy in minutes. The process is simple; advisors answer a short series of questions around their ideal clients, listings and market. Based on the responses received, MaX analyzes millions of data points on market information, home sales data, demographic trends, and consumer behavior and intent based on Engel & Völkers’ proprietary data gathered from original studies conducted to specifically identify the marketing channels that directly influence different types of homebuyers and sellers to choose an agent or view a listing.

“At the outset of this journey, our goal was to develop a single approach for our advisors to market themselves and their listings,” said Katelyn Castellano, senior vice president, marketing, Engel & Völkers Americas. “However, just like every property and client, there is never a one size fits all approach. That’s where data intelligence comes into play. In analyzing a proprietary blend of both internal and external data points, MaX determines the most influential marketing strategy for every advisor in every market based on their goals, home price points and their targeted audience and provides education to help them execute on it.”

The core of MaX is built on an algorithm that delivers a custom marketing strategy that prioritizes the channels on which an advisor should focus their marketing efforts and investments, including industry portals, digital advertising, Facebook, Instagram, events, print advertisements, direct mail and more. By ranking different channels by effectiveness for specific markets and consumer sets, MaX allows advisors to conduct smarter, more targeted marketing.

“Built on an AI engine that analyzes millions of external and proprietary data points through a Bayesian inference model, MaX has the ability to develop billions of unique marketing strategies, but ultimately provides the best permutation based on an advisor’s specific market, areas of focus, and business growth strategy,” said Nathan Kimpel, senior vice president of technology at Engel & Völkers Americas. “Seeing the data sets come together and bring this platform to life is a milestone for our brand and unique to the industry — and this is just the beginning.”

Intelligence for Marketing Single Listings

MaX also allows advisors to determine the unique optimal marketing mix for each of their listings. Advisors simply input a home address of any property in the Americas, price point and targeted buyers, and MaX delivers the marketing channels that are most effective for marketing that specific home. This feature is designed to help advisors reach the right buyers and optimize their resources and spend on marketing efforts.

“MaX will truly change the way our real estate advisors do business,” said Paul Benson, license partner and owner of more than 30 Engel & Völkers shop locations in Utah, California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Idaho. “We’ll be able to launch smarter marketing campaigns starting immediately, and the ability to drill down into the optimal marketing mix for a specific address gives our advisors a significant advantage when developing listing presentations and ultimately selling homes. It’s yet another key differentiator associated with an Engel & Volkers advisor.”

MaX is a proprietary technology built internally by Engel & Völkers Americas’ technology and marketing teams. For more information about MaX, visit https://www.max.evrealestate.com/.

Engel & Völkers operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with more than 4,200 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.