Engel & Völkers Announces Expansion in Belize

Engel & Völkers today announced its expansion in Belize with its newest shop opening in San Pedro Ambergris Caye. AME Realty will now do business as Engel & Völkers San Pedro and will continue under the leadership of Misael Flores, an esteemed local entrepreneur, real estate professional, and a founding member of the Belize National Association of Real Estate, along with Ahmahl Amedu, a seasoned expert in Belize’s luxury real estate market. The newly established Engel & Völkers shop will service homebuyers and sellers in the markets of San Pedro Town, North Ambergris Caye, South Ambergris Caye, and the neighboring islands of Caye Caulker and Caye Chapel.

“With each new shop opening, the world gets a little smaller and the opportunities become greater for Engel & Völkers’ clientele around the world,” said Anthony Hitt, president, and CEO, of Engel & Völkers Americas. “As Belize becomes an increasingly sought-after destination for homebuyers coming from the United States, Canada, Europe and beyond, Misael and Ahmahl have both the global experience and local knowledge to introduce the brand to San Pedro and deliver on its promise of personalized luxury and exceptional client service.”

Once a quaint fishing village, San Pedro has grown rapidly into a premier tourism and expat destination with some of the finest modern luxury condo resorts and private residences available on the market. Properties range from unique and colorful colonial-era homes to Mediterranean villas, to modern luxury design that provides a refined island lifestyle, and more. The area is known for its white sand beaches and clear waters, offering some of the best diving, snorkeling and sportfishing in the world alongside the Bacalar Chico National Park and Marine Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. The Engel & Völkers San Pedro shop will be centrally located in San Pedro Town on Coconut Drive, the main thoroughfare that connects North Ambergris Caye to San Pedro Town and South Ambergris Caye, and only three minutes from San Pedro municipal airport.

“Properties in San Pedro have reached a new level of luxury,” said Amedu. “Prices of private residences are following suit, reaching new highs in the multi-million dollar segment. As a brand of the highest caliber and a global leader in providing luxury real estate experiences, Engel & Völkers will allow us to reach the top of the market.”

Notable recent development projects in the area include the luxury Marriott Alaia Autograph Collection resort, Marriott Residences, and the Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Caye Chapel.

“An Engel & Völkers shop in San Pedro will raise the bar for service and expertise in our market,” added Flores. “Through the brand’s global consistency and network of real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, we’ll be able to attract both discerning clientele as well as best-in-class advisors looking to elevate their own professional standards and reach. Backed by one of the most iconic and exceptional brands in the industry, we’re now able to deliver the ultimate client experience.”

To learn more visit belize.evrealestate.com.

