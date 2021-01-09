Engel & Völkers Announces Key Expansion into Malvern, PA

by

The global real estate brand further cements its presence in the Northeast with its newest shop location servicing Philadelphia’s affluent Main Line

Engel & Völkers today announced the opening of its newest real estate shop location in Malvern, PA, led by license partner and managing broker Jim Becker. With more than 15 years of experience, Becker is an award-winning real estate professional and an active member of several industry associations at the national and local levels. He founded the Jim Becker Group in 2013 and over the past seven years has selectively cultivated a team of specialists in Main Line real estate. Now doing business as Engel & Völkers Malvern, Becker and his team will combine their honed expertise of the local market with the global reach and reputation of the Engel & Völkers brand to service home buyers and sellers in Merion, Ardmore, Wynnewood, Haverford, Bryn Mawr, Narberth, Rosemont, Villanova, St. David’s, Wayne, Strafford, Devon, Berwyn, Paoli, Malvern and West Chester and the peripheral area.

“Philadelphia’s Main Line is home to remarkable properties and high-end inventory,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “It’s a strategic market for our presence in Philadelphia and for our continued growth along the Northeast Corridor. Jim’s deep community connections that are critical in the business of real estate, coupled with his commitment to delivering the highest standard of client service, which are the very qualities we look for in our partners, and what have made us a standout, global brand. I look forward to seeing Jim and his team expand their market share as Engel & Völkers Malvern.”

Engel & Völkers Malvern will be located 335 East King Street, Malvern, PA 19355, serving a housing market well known for its rich heritage and old world luxury. Area inventory is characterized by country houses and estates, from Victorians to Colonial Revival and Scottish medieval-style mansions, many of which have served as a canvas for some of the greatest architects in the world. The Main Line is situated midway between the New Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, offering residents easy access to relaxing seaside locales as well as major metropolitan areas of the Northeast, including Philadelphia, New York and Washington D.C. The area also offers highly respected public, private and parochial school systems, a booming culinary scene, vibrant business community and the region’s highest-ranked hospitals and healthcare systems. Hundreds of public and private parks also speak to the area’s equestrian heritage.

“Engel & Völkers has cultivated a globally recognized brand that is synonymous with providing luxury real estate experiences,” said Becker. “This will undoubtedly resonate with the Main Line’s clientele from both here and abroad. We have seen an influx of international buyers thanks to the large healthcare and pharmaceutical companies that have established their headquarters here. Clients throughout the area demand a tailored experience that is focused on guiding them through every step of their real estate transaction while building their investment portfolio. Engel & Völkers has the resources, connections and clout to deliver this elevated level of service to a discerning clientele.”

Engel & Völkers operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit www.malvern.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with 4,200 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.