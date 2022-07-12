Engel & Völkers Announces Significant Expansion in Utah with New Shops Opening in Holladay, Kamas, and St. George

by

Engel & Völkers today announced the opening of three new shops in Holladay, Kamas, and St. George/Snow Canyon, Utah, all under the leadership of licensed partner Paul Benson. Benson is the licensed partner of more than 30 Engel & Völkers shops, comprising approximately 780 real estate advisors and over 70 staff members. The global luxury real estate brand is already well established in the state, with existing locations in Eden, Logan, Park City, Salt Lake City, and Wasatch. The three newest shop locations further cement Engel & Völkers’ presence in the U.S. Mountain West and add more than 50 new professionals to the brand’s global network of real estate advisors.

“Demand from our clientele remains strong in Utah,” said Anthony Hitt, president, and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Home to world-class ski resorts, national parks, large acreage, and endless opportunity for year-round outdoor recreation, consumers are continually drawn to the variety and quality of life offered here. Our expansion into Holladay, Kamas, and St. George mark an important step in our expansion throughout the Americas. Paul’s deep knowledge and experience in the region is unparalleled and I am confident that under his leadership these new shops will drive continued growth in Utah and beyond.”

Engel & Völkers Holladay will be led by Utah regional director Joe Gilmour, who brings more than 35 years of real estate experience to the role and managing broker Eric Santistevan. The shop is located southeast of downtown Salt Lake City and will service the markets of Salt Lake, Murray, Holladay, Cottonwood Heights, Sandy, Draper, Bountiful, Leigh, and West Jordan, specializing in luxury downtown condominiums, golf course homes, and luxury properties located on the west bend of the Wasatch Mountains.

Overseeing the day-to-day operations of Engel & Völkers Kamas are broker Aly George, an operations and management expert with more than 30 years of experience in real estate, and shop manager Austin Smoot, a Utah native and active real estate professional for 17 years with a special expertise in construction and development. The shop is located in the heart of Kamas Valley, serving home buyers and sellers in Kamas, Samak, Oakley, Peoa, Francis, Woodland, and Weber Canyon. The gateway to the Uinta Mountains, the Kamas real estate market consists of multi-million dollar ranches, equestrian properties, as well as seasonal access cabins, and is also experiencing a push toward new construction development for single-family homes.

Engel & Völkers St. George Snow Canyon will consist of two shop locations, both led by managing broker Olivia Bostwick. The Snow Canyon shop is in the center of Red Rock, while the Ancestor Square shop is located in the middle of downtown St. George. The real estate market is largely made up of second homes, luxury living, and retirement properties, and collectively the shops will cover the markets of Snow Canyon, Ivins, Entrada, Black Desert, Desert Color, Zion, Hurricane, Washington, Springdale, Pine Valley, Diamond Valley, the Ledges of St. George, Kayenta, Santa Clara, and Apple Valley.

“Engel & Völkers continues to redefine the modern luxury real estate experience in Utah,” said Paul Benson. “From the slopes of Park City to the red rocks of Zion National Park, to the quiet, big sky living in the Kamas Valley, Utah offers something for everyone and continues to attract residents from around the world. In each market we enter, Engel & Völkers introduces a higher level of personalized service that is backed by the infrastructure, tools, network, and reach of an established global company. In entering these new markets, we’ll continue to elevate the home buying and selling experience across Utah.”

For more information, visit saltlake.evrealestate.com or stgeorge.evrealestate.com.

