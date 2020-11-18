Engel & Völkers Continues Americas Expansion With Entrance into Bend, OR

by

Engel & Völkers today announced the opening of its newest real estate shop location in Bend, OR, led by license partners Paul Benson and Sam Real. Benson is the current license partner and owner of 32 Engel & Völkers shop locations in Utah, California, Arizona, Nevada, and now, Oregon. Real has more than 12 years of real estate experience, the last eight of which he spent leading a successful team of 20 agents as part of the Sam Real Team at Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills, under the leadership of Benson, a license partner of Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills. While there, Real grew his average annual sales volume from $70 million to over $137 million dollars in 2020. Benson and Real now bring their collective expertise to the Bend real estate market, where the newly established Engel & Völkers Bend will service home buyers and sellers in the markets of Bend, Sisters, Redmond, Madras, Sunriver, Tumalo, Prineville and Black Butte.

“An influx of residents moving to this unique and beautiful city has caused a massive boom in the real estate market,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “In fact, Bend is the third-fastest growing secondary city in the U.S. Given both Paul and Sam’s collective real estate acumen, penchant for delivering top notch client experiences, and proven track records of success, I couldn’t think of two better leaders to oversee the opening and growth of the brand’s second shop location in the great state of Oregon.”

“With the growth that Bend has experienced over the last decade, the decision to open a shop here was a natural progression in Engel & Völkers’ expansion across the Americas,” added Benson. “Our focus consistently remains on delivering personalized client service with unmatched expertise and attention to detail, backed by the best marketing, branding and technology tools. Having witnessed his success in California first hand, I know that Sam is just the real estate professional to lead Engel & Völkers’ presence in Central Oregon.”

Engel & Völkers Bend is located in the heart of the city’s beautiful downtown, across from the historic Tower Theater on Wall Street. Homes here are heavily influenced by the area’s natural beauty and outdoor lifestyle, with many featuring outdoor kitchens, natural landscaping, mountain views and riverfront access. Bend residents are steps away from skiing, trail hiking, mountain biking and more, attracting those who are drawn to the great outdoors and the sunny, high desert climate that characterizes the region.

“Bend’s recent growth and wealth of opportunity make it the perfect time to introduce Engel & Völkers’ fresh approach to modern luxury to the area real estate market,” said Real. “I am an ardent believer in the power of the Engel & Völkers brand, having led a successful team in Beverly Hills for nearly a decade. Furthermore, I am well-versed in using the network’s tools and global reach to help my clients to achieve their dream homes. I look forward to introducing Bend’s residents and real estate professionals to the market expertise, white-glove service and bespoke experience that is completely unique to Engel & Völkers.”

Engel & Völkers operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit www.bend.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 200 shop locations with 4,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.