Engel & Völkers Enters Boise, ID

Engel & Völkers today announced its entrance into Boise, ID under the leadership of license partners Kristen Sweet and Charles Sweet, who will oversee the new shop location as designated broker and associate broker respectively. The Sweets started Sweet Homes Real Estate in 2019, which has been widely recognized as a top producing brokerage in Boise specializing in residential real estate, including luxury, farm and ranch, investment, single and multiple dwellings, and land and development properties. Now doing business as Engel & Völkers Boise, the brokerage brings expertise to the entire Treasure Valley, with advisors licensed in both Idaho and Oregon to service the markets of Boise, Eagle, Meridian, Kuna, Star, Nampa, Middleton, Caldwell and Mountain Home.

“Our expansion into Boise is a strategic response to consumer trends and migration patterns,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “From 2010-2020, Idaho was ranked the second fastest growing state in the nation, and the median price of a home in the Treasure Valley specifically has increased 31% over the past year. Real estate here is both an attractive and stable investment for our clients, and the time was right to establish our presence here. Kristen and Charles bring a wealth of localized knowledge and experience, and I am confident that our newest shop will flourish under their leadership.”

Engel & Völkers Boise will be located in the heart of downtown Boise, known for its specialty shops, small boutiques, dining and nightlife, on the corner of 8th and Broad. The median home price in Boise and throughout the greater Treasure Valley is $534,900, and offers buyers a variety of inventory, from uniquely-styled vintage homes in North Boise to sleek and modern open-concept new builds, as well as Craftsman style, Colonial, Neoclassical, Folk Victorian and Mid-Century homes. The region is consistently growing, as people are drawn to the area for its bounty of natural amenities, including the Boise River and world class skiing only a short distance away in Sun Valley and Bogus Basin. Iowa also has one of the lowest populations per capita, low crime rates and excellent education systems. A strong economy and more than 400 global employers in the state also attract many international buyers, especially from France, Canada and Germany.

“Engel & Völkers will change real estate in the Treasure Valley,” said Kristen Sweet. “With its global network, yachting division, and luxury marketing materials like GG Magazine, homes that are listed here can be marketed throughout the world. Equally important, the brand shares our personal values in an unwavering dedication to customer service and client experience, efficiency, innovation and leadership. Engel & Völkers stood out above all others and their clean, boutique-style approach to luxury real estate is everything we are seeking as we look to elevate our business to the next level.”

“The Treasure Valley is our home and we pride ourselves in cultivating community through real estate,” added Charles Sweet. “We have a large military presence in this area, from Gowen Field to Mountain Home Air Force Base, and many of our advisors have long focused on helping veterans buy and sell their homes. With our new Engel & Völker shop, we look forward to inviting neighbors and residents to view it as a gathering place, whether to stop in and say hello, or to host small local events like wine tastings, painting classes or other impromptu gatherings. All are welcome, and we look forward to how this new space will further build relationships in our community.”

For more information, visit boise.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 250 shop locations with more than 5,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.

