Engel & Völkers Expands into Knoxville, TN

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

The global luxury real estate brand’s latest expansion in the Southeast strengthens its presence in a region that is experiencing an influx of new residents and inbound moves

Engel & Völkers today announced its expansion into Knoxville, TN. The latest shop opening in the Americas for the global luxury real estate brand is led by Cindy Kraus, an experienced area real estate professional and certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist. The newly established Engel & Völkers Knoxville will service homebuyers and sellers in East Tennessee, specializing in lakefront and luxury properties in Knoxville and surrounding areas.

“Tennessee ranks among the top five states for inbound moves in the U.S., and Knoxville is a premier market that we’re thrilled to now be part of,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “With an influx of new residents driving this evolving market, Cindy is the ideal real estate professional to lead our brand presence in Knoxville. Her local, industry and leadership experience along with recognition for providing exceptional service and a luxury experience for all of her clients, are principles that align completely with those of Engel & Völkers.”

The Engel & Völkers Knoxville shop is located at the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek in West Knoxville and will service homebuyers and sellers drawn to the area for its magnificent lakefront and mountain properties, beautiful terrain, low property taxes, proximity to the Smoky Mountain National Park and accessibility to Nashville, Atlanta, Asheville and Gatlinburg. Knoxville is also home to the University of Tennessee and attracts a high level of professionals and engineers. The city also boasts a vibrant micro brewery and restaurant scene, and a full four-season year. Residents have their pick of housing inventory, ranging from rustic cabins to lakefront mansions, urban condos to historic homes, and starter and median priced homes to multi-family hunting properties.

“Affiliating with Engel & Völkers has elevated our business to the next level,” said Kraus. “Our advisors have the tools they need to provide the highest quality of custom client service, along with the marketing exposure and reach that comes with being part of an established and respected global network. The Engel & Völkers brand is uniquely memorable, providing a distinct view of luxury as deeply personal and attainable to every individual, across all price points. It is the concierge approach to real estate that will set us apart in the Knoxville real estate market, for buyers, sellers and real estate professionals alike.”

For more information, visit knoxville.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with 4,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 13,500 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

For further information contact:

Katelyn Castellano

Engel & Völkers Americas

+1 646 517 3105

katelyn.castellano@evrealestate.com