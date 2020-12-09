Engel & Völkers Expands Into Mendocino, CA

by

Paul Benson, license partner and owner of more than 30 of the global real estate franchise’s shop locations, broadens brand’s footprint with newest shop opening in California

Engel & Völkers today announced its newest real estate shop location opening in Mendocino, CA under the leadership of license partner Paul Benson, general manager Mike Muters, broker Scott Brackett and shop managers Gayle and Jerry Boren.

With the opening of Engel & Völkers Mendocino, Benson is now the current license partner and owner of more than 30 Engel & Völkers locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Utah. This latest shop opening comes as the result of a partnership with Big River Realty, a team of highly experienced local market experts known for providing high touch, high quality real estate experiences to home buyers and sellers along the Mendocino Coast since 2005. The new shop will service the markets of Mendocino, Albion, Anderson Valley, Boonville, Caspar, Cleone, Elk, Fort Bragg, Irish Beach, Manchester, Navarro, Philo, Point Arena and Westport.

“I am thrilled with Paul’s leadership and continued expansion with Engel & Völkers,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Mendocino is a charming and historic coastal locale that attracts residents from all over the world. As the real estate market continues to evolve, Paul has assembled an incredible leadership team here that understands the local market and is committed to providing the highest level of client service. I am confident in their continued growth and success.”

From quaint New England-style oceanfront living, to secluded forest retreats, to wide open spaces on rangeland properties, the communities here offer ample opportunities for residents to not only find their dream homes, but also pursue the lifestyles they desire. Known for its picturesque rocky coastline, stunning water views and magnificent redwood forests, the small towns along the coast foster an intimate sense of community. Settled by New Englanders in the 1850s, architecture in the region resembles old coastal villages of Maine, and in 1971, the entire village of Mendocino was added to the National Register of Historic Places to preserve the original design and build of its commercial structures and residential homes. It has since served as the backdrop for numerous films and TV shows including, East of Eden, The Majestic, and Murder, She Wrote. Mendocino County is also home to more than 90 vineyards and grows more varietals of grapes than anywhere else in the world, with a distinct regional focus on eco and organic practices that have earned it the title of “America’s Greenest Wine Region.”

“Mendocino has always been a bucolic, seaside retreat that delivers on the idyllic notions of small town life,” said Benson. “Now, with more consumers having the ability to telecommute, the coast is experiencing a boom of immigration from a new generation of young families that want a simpler life, away from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. Additionally, the area continues to be a sought after destination for second and vacation homes. With this surge in demand, now is the right time to introduce a new standard of luxury real estate service to the market with Engel & Völkers. We are a globally recognized brand with unparalleled reach and a reputation for white-glove service. Combined with the deep local knowledge-base that Scott, Gayle, Jerry and their team have long cultivated as highly successful real estate professionals and members of this community, I’m confident in our collective ability to elevate the level of service across the real estate market.”

Engel & Völkers operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate professionals in 34 countries. For more information, visit mendocino.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with 4,200 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 12,500 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.