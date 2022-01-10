Engel & Völkers Florida Names Peter Giese as CEO

by

Engel & Völkers Florida, the master franchisor for the international real estate brand in the State of Florida, today announced it has named Peter Giese as their Chief Executive Officer. Giese has been part of the executive team since 2019, acting as Chief Growth Officer. The appointment comes as Managing Partner, Timo Khammash and Co-Owner, Oliver Tonn have decided to step back from their daily roles.

“I will continue to be involved with the company that I am so proud to have founded, but now in a different capacity,” said Khammash. “Over the last two years, Engel & Völkers Florida has grown to new heights, achieved impressive milestones, and surpassed our goals. I am confident that Peter has settled into a leadership position within our team, and is ready to take the already excellent results and continue to grow to an even higher level.”

Giese came to Engel & Völkers Florida from United Real Estate where he served as President & Managing Partner, delivering record industry growth by expanding the company from a startup company-owned brokerage to over 80 franchise locations with more than $4.5 billion in annual sales in under five years. Prior to his position at United Real Estate, he was Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development for Fortune 500 company, Realogy, where he led the global company in new franchise sales, mergers and acquisitions.

“The momentum Peter generated in his position as Chief Growth Officer and his excellent leadership skills were key factors in our decision to promote him to CEO,” said Tonn. “I’m looking forward to working closely with him to continue our success in the State of Florida.”

Engel & Völkers Florida aims to expand its franchise presence in several untapped markets and submarkets, as well as gain additional market share in existing territories over the next two years. Giese is hyper focused on the following initiatives: opening 12 New Engel & Völkers shops in 2022; surpassing 1,000 real estate advisors affiliated with Engel & Völkers in Florida; closing over 10,000 transactions annually, and reaching $200 million in gross commission income within the next 2 years.

“I am both honored and energized to continue working with our great team in this new capacity,” said Giese. “There are tremendous growth opportunities for Engel & Völkers in the State of Florida. I look forward to working more closely with our franchisees, shop management and advisors to build on the impressive growth we have achieved thus far, and continue to focus on the brand’s promise to deliver a bespoke and luxurious experiences for our clientele.”

