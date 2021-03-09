Engel & Völkers Houston Advisor Named NAR Global Ambassador

by

Last year at the NAR Annual Convention, National Association of REALTORS (NAR) announces the new Global Ambassadors of 2021, appointed by the NAR President each year, Pius Dawson of Engel & Völkers Houston is appointed to serve as the new Global Ambassador to Austria and Germany.

“It is such an honor to hold this prestigious position because not only do I represent the National Association of Realtors, but also Engel & Völkers Houston on the Global stage,” said Pius Dawson, Global Ambassador at National Association of REALTORS.

NAR Global Ambassador Program

The National Association of REALTORS Global Ambassadors are appointed to each group of countries annually by the NAR President. Global Ambassadors serve at the discretion of the President for a term of one year and may be re-appointed. Global Ambassadors work to help maintain NAR’s important relationships with foreign real estate associations.

“I have been working towards this position since 2015 when I received my CIPS designation,” said Dawson. “This enables me to help lead and give advice to the 1.4 million real estate agents in the U.S.”

NAR Ambassador Associations

The Ambassador Association Program is loosely based on the international Sister-City programs: NAR appoints a “partner” state or local REALTOR association to each of its partner countries. The Ambassador Association works closely with the Global Ambassador assigned to that country and NAR’s Global Coordinator for that part of the world. Pius Dawson represents North Carolina under the Ambassador Association for any global needs to Austria; he also represents Florida for their global needs to Germany under the same association.