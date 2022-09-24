Engel & Völkers Launches Dedicated Professional Athlete Advisory Group

by

Engel & Völkers announced today the launch of its Professional Athlete Advisory Group with the mission to deliver signature services and solutions to fit the unique real estate needs of professional athletes. The newly launched advisory group is part of the brand’s existing Private Office designation, which specializes in servicing the top segment of the global real estate market with expertise and discretion. The Private Office Advisors are the most experienced and successful working under the Engel & Völkers brand, regularly counseling and overseeing real estate transactions for prominent personalities and high-net-worth clientele around the globe.

“Professional athletes require the utmost discretion, care and attention with their real estate transactions,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “When faced with a move, athletes and their families need a local expert who can help them get established in a new community quickly, or, who can take on the listing when they relocate. These transactions are often less traditional and our Private Office Advisors understand the nuances of working with this type of clientele, providing support well before and far beyond the transaction to make their clients’ transitions to new teams and communities as turnkey as possible.”

Engel & Völkers’ Professional Athlete Advisory Group is comprised of licensed real estate professionals who are spouses or parents of professional athletes or even former athletes themselves, while others are simply the “go-to” local resource after years of working with players, coaches and staff. This select group has the direct experience required to understand the demands of a professional athlete’s lifestyle and how to best support it, while also being uniquely positioned with the brand tools and resources to meet the distinct real estate needs of this clientele. This includes working with frenetic training and travel schedules, providing family support, and last-minute relocations.

“Athletes often have competing priorities in their rigorous careers,” added Hitt. “The members of our Professional Athlete Advisory Group are not just real estate professionals, but also take on the role of local concierge, project manager, investment guide and more throughout the process to ensure a seamless, full service experience.”

