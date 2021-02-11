Engel & Völkers Launches Luxury Web Portal for its Exclusive Private Office Advisors

by

Engel & Völkers announced today the launch of its Private Office Web Portal under the domain www.evprivateoffice.com. Engel & Völkers Private Office is an exclusive group of the luxury real estate brand’s top-performing advisors from around the world, and the new web portal will serve as a targeted cross-selling platform while available to the public seeking high-end properties.

“As a luxury brokerage company, we are delighted to provide this kind of service to our clients who are looking to sell or buy exclusive real estate all around the world,” said Constantin von Dalwigk, Global Head of Private Office Engel & Völkers. “Delivering this sophisticated, tailor-made platform is key for us to cultivate long-term client relationships and continue to bestow the best service our company is known for.”

What is the Private Office Web Portal?

The portal services Engel & Völkers’ high net worth clients globally. By registering and logging-in, users will be able to search and locate the most extraordinary exclusive real estate listings in the Engel & Völkers portfolio, some of which are not available on the public market and thus invitation only. They will also have access to advisors who are experts in luxury real estate and whose daily business involves working with particularly discerning clients, placing utmost discretion first in their service approach.

The Private Office Web Portal is a sales-tool that further strengthens the brand’s performance in the high-end property segment. It relies on the unique potential of the Engel & Völkers network, driving the brokerage of premium properties in the process. It will also provide users with up-to-date market reports and information, positioning Private Office Advisors as leaders within their markets and providing insights to property owners and investors whether they are currently in the market or not.

“Through the Private Office Web Portal we provide our advisors with new digital opportunities to market even their confidential properties more efficiently,” adds Stuart Siegel, Head of Private Office in the Americas. “We can offer our clients a special added service thanks to the comprehensive way in which properties are showcased.”

About Private Office

Engel and Völkers Private Office is an internationally operating premium property advisory founded in 2007. Private Office Advisors bring Engel & Völkers’ core values of competence, exclusivity and passion to life, leveraging the brand’s global network to serve the singular requirements of clients with high-value and often multi-market real estate portfolios. Employing a bespoke, discreet and long-term approach to consultation, Private Office Advisors achieve the highest levels of client trust and success. Comprising 210 advisors globally, the group provides discreet access to premium real estate in the world’s most sought-after locations, including opportunities that cannot be marketed publicly. For more information visit www.evprivateoffice.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with 4,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 13,500 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.