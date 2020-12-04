Engel & Völkers Opens New Shop Location on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula

by

Engel & Völkers today announced the opening of its newest real estate shop location in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, the result of a joint venture between the global real estate brand and Top Investments Mexico. The newly established Engel & Völkers Playa del Carmen will be led by license partner Carlo Toluzzi and managing broker Agustin Carrillo, and will service the markets of Playa del Carmen, Cancún and Tulum.

“The Mexican state of Quintana Roo has long drawn visitors to its resort areas, inclusive of Playa del Carmen, Cancún and Tulum,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “The vacation rental market is very healthy, with ample luxury housing options available. The area has also seen a recent influx of foreign real estate investment, making it an ideal time to partner with Carlo. As we continue our expansion in Mexico, with our Los Cabos shop on Mexico’s west coast and now our Playa del Carmen shop on the east coast, we welcome the opportunity to embrace the local culture and meet the demand of the luxury buyer and seller with Engel & Völkers’ global reach and luxury expertise.”

Engel & Völkers Playa del Carmen will be located next to Playacar, the largest upmarket residential area in the region, and close to the ferry terminal to Cozumel. The area is known for its pristine beaches, crystal clear cenotes, and lush jungles, and is home to both the Tulum Ruins and the Ancient Mayan City of Chichen Itza, one of the seven wonders of the world. Tulum is also one of the leading global destinations for eco-luxury, attracting high-end clientele from around the world.

“In bringing Engel & Völkers to Playa del Carmen, Cancún and Tulum, we intend to elevate the real estate experience for home buyers and sellers across the region,” said Toluzzi. “The Engel & Völkers brand intuits the highest standards of quality, reputation, exclusivity and international reach, filling a current void in our evolving market. As the area continues to draw buyers from around the world, we look forward to being able to deliver a client experience that is unparalleled in attention to detail, level of service and local expertise, backed by the power of a globally recognized leader in luxury.”

Engel & Völkers operates a global network of over 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit playadelcarmen.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with more than 4,200 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.