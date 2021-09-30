Engel & Völkers Opens Shop in Sheridan, WY as Buyers Continue to Place a Premium on Wide Open Spaces

by

Engel & Völkers today announced the opening of its newest real estate shop in Sheridan, WY led by license partner David G. Turner, a top producing real estate professional with more than 18 years of experience in multiple Wyoming markets. Turner founded and led Big Horn Real Estate, a Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate in 2018, which will now do business as Engel & Völkers Sheridan and service buyers and sellers in Sheridan and Johnson Counties. Jeff Wallack, a licensed real estate broker for nearly 40 years, is the shop’s managing broker. Turner and Wallack are supported by Zach McDermott, Cody Hunt, and Jackson Pauly — a team of Wyoming real estate experts specializing in ranch, recreational, residential, commercial, and luxury real estate.

“Wyoming remains a popular destination for today’s homebuyers,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “People continue to seek out both primary and secondary residences in locales with ample outdoor space and recreation opportunities that offer an idyllic respite from city living. I am thrilled that this team will be leading our presence in Northern Wyoming and look forward to the synergies that will result from our growing number of shop locations in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, contributing to our continued growth in the Americas and across the globe.”

Engel & Völkers Sheridan is located two blocks off of Main Street in Downtown Sheridan at 206 W. Brundage Street. The area, situated halfway between Yellowstone Park and Mount Rushmore, is known for its tremendous Rocky Mountain vistas and Old Wild West feel. Historically characterized by deeply ingrained ranching communities, Sheridan offers properties ranging from single-family homes to commercial properties within city limits, as well as larger home sites and expansive ranch properties in the county scattered among the Big Horn Mountains. The sport of polo has been played in the area since the 1890s attracting international riders annually. With daily direct flights out of Denver, it’s convenient for clients to preview properties from any area.

“We are proud to introduce a fresh approach to real estate to Sheridan’s buyers and sellers,” said Turner. “As part of the Engel & Völkers network, we deliver a true luxury experience at all price points, with focus on personalized client service backed by a robust marketing platform and a global network that amplifies our local presence and expertise. Furthermore, with established Engel & Völkers shops in Montana and Jackson Hole, we’re excited to collaborate with our regional colleagues and continue to build upon this intermountain and global referral network. We’re creating a real estate experience unlike any other for our clients, agents and communities.”

For more information, visit sheridan.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 225 shop locations with 4,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 13,500 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.