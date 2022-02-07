Engel & Völkers Opens Shop in Snoqualmie, WA

by

Engel & Völkers has today announced the opening of its new shop in Snoqualmie, WA. This comes as the result of a partnership with Summit Real Estate Group LLC, which has been serving local homebuyers and sellers since 2003 under the leadership of esteemed real estate professional Jonathan Pearlstein. The brokerage will now do business as Engel & Völkers Snoqualmie Valley with Pearlstein as its licensed partner and designated broker, and joined by Kathleen Irish as managing broker. Collectively, Pearlstein and Irish bring several decades of experience and networks built as both residents of and real estate professionals serving the Snoqualmie Valley and eastern Seattle markets. The new shop will cover the markets of Snoqualmie, North Bend, Fall City, Preston, Carnation, Duvall, Issaquah, Sammamish, Cle Elum, and Roslyn.

“Both the population of Seattle and the state of Washington have continued to grow,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “The Snoqualmie Valley offers residents a convenient commute to Downtown Seattle and Bellevue alongside all of the natural amenities and leisure activities that distinguish the Pacific Northwest. This combination is particularly attractive among today’s homebuyers, who want to both work and live in areas with abundant outdoor recreation opportunities. As the region continues to attract residents, Jonathan, Kathleen, and the real estate advisors of Engel & Völkers Snoqualmie Valley are ideally positioned to lead our brand’s growth. Their combined expertise in both real estate and the local community ensures that we’ll continue to be able to serve clients at the highest level in the Snoqualmie Valley and throughout the Greater Seattle area.”

Towns throughout the Snoqualmie Valley are largely characterized by single-family homes in neighborhoods as well as small, semi-rural farm and horse properties. Residents enjoy a small town atmosphere amidst incredible natural beauty featuring the Cascade Mountains and the meandering Snoqualmie River. Companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Google, Costco, REI, Boeing and more headquartered nearby. The new Engel & Völkers real estate shop is located in the historic heart of the valley along Railroad Avenue across from the Train Depot in downtown Snoqualmie. From here Pearlstein, Irish and their team of specialized real estate professionals will serve area homebuyers and sellers with the same boutique level of personalized client service that they’ve long been known for, now backed by the power and reach of the Engel & Völkers global brand.

“As the Snoqualmie Valley has continued to emerge as a highly-desirable residential area, I recognized the need for a luxury global brokerage in the market,” said Pearlstein. “Engel & Völkers will raise the bar for client service throughout the region, and we’re ready to provide that next level of luxury client experience and best-in-class marketing for homes throughout the valley.”

For more information, www.snoqualmievalley.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 250 shop locations with more than 5,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.

