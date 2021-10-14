Engel & Völkers Partner David Turner On Specialty Markets

by

Engel & Völkers, one of the world’s leading premium real estate companies, announced recently the opening of its newest real estate shop in Sheridan, Wyoming. The new branch will be headed by David G. Turner, who’s a top producing real estate professional in this interesting region.

Given this is such a specialty market, and the nature of Turner’s team there, we thought a brief Q & A with the broker would be of interest to professionals and potential buyers and sellers, as well. Here’s that discussion followed by a short takeaway.

Engel & Völkers partner David Turner

RealtyBizNews: The area this new Engel & Völkers shop will serve is unique in so many ways. For buyers looking at Sheridan, what are some key value points they should consider?

David Turner: Some of the top schools in Wyoming are here in Sheridan. We also have a great sense of community with the feel of an historic Western small town. Sheridan is accessible, being located adjacent to I-90 and the local airport. Our area also has a very mild climate in relation to the rest of Wyoming.

RealtyBizNews: Your team has a lot of experience not only in this part of Wyoming, but across the state. Can you tell us how being part of the Engel & Völkers team will positively affect your efforts for buyers, and for sellers?

David Turner: I would say having a true global network combined with a local “boots on the ground” presence and expertise, and the brand’s inter-mountain presence in Montana, Colorado, and Andrew Ellett’s shop in Jackson Hole. This really creates a fantastic referral network here in the mountain west.

RealtyBizNews: This part of Wyoming has a lot to offer for people looking for a second home or escape. What are the most interesting areas/properties professionals or retirees from, lets say, Portland or Seattle might be interested in?

David Turner: I think the most attractive properties for people looking for a second home “escape” are those located on the outskirts of town and at the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains. You are still close to all the amenities but really feel like you are out in the middle of nowhere Wyoming.

RealtyBizNews: Is Sheridan a place suited primarily for high net worth buyers, or are there properties/lifestyles to suit everyone?

David Turner: Sheridan has properties for all levels of buyers. From single family homes selling for 200K to, really, the sky’s the limit on a 1,000 acre ranch 30 minutes from town.There is something for everyone.

The Takeaway

I think it’s important to take note of the fact that Turner’s team, including their advisors, specialize in ranch, recreation, and luxury properties. This is, for me, crucial because of the nature of the region Engel & Völkers has branched out into. Sheridan County only has about 20,000 residents in the wider area. It’s difficult to frame my take here, but this town being a place where legendary frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody partnered in an inn, seems relevant.

Images of the American west, rodeo culture, cowboys, and unequalled landscapes come to mind. So, it’s not exactly a market where selling cookie cutter condos is a fundamental agent qualification. The luxury market for places like this requires special understanding and expertise. It seems like Engel & Völkers have that covered now.