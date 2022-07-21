Engel & Völkers Yachting Americas Expands into Annapolis

by

Engel & Völkers today announced the launch of its newest yachting location in the Americas, located in Annapolis, MD, and led by license partner Paul Benson, president and managing broker Walter Johnson and chief operating officer Leeann Iacino. Serving the Eastern Seaboard, this is the brand’s second yachting location on the East Coast and the fourth in the Americas, joining existing operations in Naples, FL, Newport Beach, CA and Tiburon, CA.

“There is a natural synergy between luxury real estate and yachting that has benefited our clients and advisors alike,” said Anthony Hitt, president, and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Paul, Walter, and Leeann have been integral in bringing Engel & Völkers Yachting to the Americas with the ability to buy, sell, and charter boats around the globe.”

Engel & Völkers Yachting Annapolis is located above the Engel & Völkers Annapolis real estate shop on West Street in downtown Annapolis. Located on the Chesapeake Bay and home to the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis is synonymous with boating and the Mid-Atlantic coastal lifestyle. Engel & Völkers Yachting launched in the Americas in 2020 and collectively boasts a seasoned team of dedicated boating professionals, with deep knowledge and expertise across all premier boat brands, both new and resale. The team also offers specialization in global yacht charters and the sale of slips and births upon request.

“Boating has exploded over the past two years, especially among a younger generation of consumers,” said Johnson. “With both coastal and luxury real estate markets remaining strong, we anticipate demand for boats will only continue on its upward trajectory. Our global presence and continued expansion across the Americas will allow us to best serve a range of clientele, from homeowners with docks to CEOs to international buyers coming from Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.”

“Engel & Völkers’ global reach and referral network between yachting and real estate have been key to our growth and success,” added Iacino. “We are the only yachting specialists in the market with a complete luxury lifestyle offering. The ability to cross-promote luxury real estate and yachts in the Engel & Völkers shops across North America has really helped us to differentiate ourselves in the minds of consumers that are looking for full service, personalized luxury expertise for all of their lifestyle needs.”

###

For more information, visit evyachting.com. Follow Engel & Völkers Yachting on Facebook and Instagram @evyachting.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 250 shop locations with more than 5,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of 15,000 real estate professionals in more than 34 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit evrealestate.com.

For further information contact: