ERA CENTRAL GRAPHIC ARTIST DESIGNS LOGO FOR TOYS FOR TOTS 75TH ANNIVERSARY

ERA Central Realty Group announced today that in-house graphic artist Suzi Kelly has been chosen as the official graphic designer for the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program 75th Anniversary. Kelly was awarded the prestigious appointment based on her logo design, which will be used on collection boxes and marketing collateral for the Toys for Tots 75th Anniversary celebration.

“It is an honor to represent the Toys for Tots Program,” Kelly says of her appointment. “My daughter is a Marine and Toys for Tots has been an important effort for our family and ERA Central for many years. Being able to represent this amazing organization in such a unique and meaningful way is very exciting. Incidentally,” she adds, “Walt Disney designed the iconic Toys for Tots train logo, so my work is in excellent company.”

In the letter of appointment, David G Bellon, Lieutenant General Commander Marine Forces Reserve writes, “[Suzi’s] exceptional talent and dedication to this project are instrumental in enabling the Marine Corps Reserve to continue its long legacy of delivering hope to less fortunate children during the holiday season.”

“Toys for Tots has been a charitable initiative at ERA Central Realty Group for several years. I am proud that our community contributes to the 18 million toys that Toys for Tots collects and distributes to over 7 million children annually,” says Stephanie Bellanova, co-owner of ERA Central. “I am particularly delighted that Suzi is being recognized for her creativity at a national level.”

About the artist, Suzi Kelly

A natural-born composition artist and self-proclaimed font addict, Suzi is a self-taught graphic artist who is all about creative growth through collaboration. She considers it fun to take a big idea and smash it into a small space that results in a clean, cohesive, effective, and beautiful message. Suzi has designed many logos, with her crowning achievement being the Toys for Tots® 75th Anniversary logo. She likes to brag that her work is in good company: Suzi’s 75th design wraps around the iconic Toys for Tots® train, which was designed around 1948 by Walt Disney.

As much as Suzi loves to be the Image Maker, her true love is glass art. Designing and creating stained glass panels, sculptures, wall art, and fused glass functional art is her main jam. She thrives on collaborating with fellow artists and believes that by sharing their passion for creating, artists can collectively feed their souls, and thereby nourish the world, with beauty and inspiration. To see examples of her work, visit ArtGlassElements.com

About ERA Central Realty Group

Marketing central New Jersey’s properties at the highest level for over 40 years, ERA Central is an integral part of the central New Jersey real estate landscape with a dedicated team of 200+ agents in four counties. ERA Central Realty is ranked the No. 1 ERA Real Estate company in New Jersey and is in the Top 20 of ERA Real Estate Companies nationwide, is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company 2017, and a recipient of the 2019 ERA Circle of Light Community Leadership Award. ERA Central is a full-service real estate brokerage with four branch offices in central New Jersey – Bordentown, Cream Ridge, Freehold, and Monroe Township. For more information, please visit the website ERAcentral.com

