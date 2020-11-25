ERA INFINITY PROPERTIES MERGES WITH PRA & COMPANY REALTORS TO CREATE NEW GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY OPPORTUNITIES

by

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader in the Realogy family of brands, announced today that ERA Infinity Properties, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has merged with PRA & Company Realtors in Pompano Beach, creating new growth and profitability opportunities within Broward County. The combined company, which will retain the ERA Infinity Properties name, now has nearly 60 agents who were responsible for a combined $42 million in sales volume and 165 transactions in 2019.

The company will consolidate its operations into ERA Infinity Properties’ main office at 1209 E Las Olas Blvd. With an agent base fluent in Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese, the firm is well positioned to serve multicultural and international clients.

Tom Stravecky, a 20-year real estate veteran, will serve as the President of ERA Infinity Properties, which he founded in 2018. Paul Atkinson, who has nearly 25 years of real estate experience and founded PRA & Company Realtors in 2003, will serve as Vice President. The combined company now serves the Fort Lauderdale waterfront and communities along the coast from Boynton Beach to Brickell, and west to Plantation.

With a population of nearly 185,000 residents, Fort Lauderdale is the county seat and business hub of Broward County. It has evolved to combine world class luxury waterfront living with more affordable home options catering to first-time homebuyers within a 15-mile radius of downtown.

Details:

ERA Infinity Properties now ranks in the top two percent in the number of transactions of all Fort Lauderdale real estate brokerages, according to the Beaches MLS.

Early in his real estate career, Stravecky was a waterfront and luxury home specialist. He also has extensive experience with the development of new construction projects and consults with developers throughout Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade Counties. Prior to entering real estate in 2002, Stravecky was the Chief Operating Officer for PlanningPlace.com, a technology solutions provider. He holds an undergraduate degree from Boston University along with graduate degrees from Harvard University and the Yale School of Management.

Atkinson entered the real estate industry in 1999 and earned his broker’s license in 2003. With a sharp focus on financials, he is noted for increasing agent production as a manager, while also achieving high levels of sales success as an agent. Early in his career, he was ranked within the top 2% of REALTORS ® nationally, according to EWM Realty. Paul is also the published author of the first real estate “pocket guide,” The Art & Science of the Real Estate Agent, which he uses extensively in coaching new and experienced agents to increase their production.

Both Stravecky and Atkinson leverage their extensive industry experience as coaches. Stravecky is a certified instructor with Buffini & Company, a national real estate coaching firm, while Atkinson operates his own coaching company called Positive Mental Attitudes. They have trained many agents to take their career to the next level of success with a focus on business planning and accountability.

Quotes:

“Tom and Paul understand the significance of creating personalized real estate experiences to match the needs of buyers and sellers in their communities. As seasoned real estate leaders, they are well-positioned to serve the diverse and dynamic Ft. Lauderdale market. They recognized this incredible opportunity to come together under the ERA® brand to drive growth and productivity for their agents. We look forward to working with Tom and Paul to help their company achieve new levels of success.”

-Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“We have frequently discussed the idea of expanding and growing our market presence, but because of our focus on hiring and empowering experienced full-time agents, we did not find the right potential partner until Paul and I began talking. It was evident that he and his team share a similar work ethic and commitment to real estate sales as we do. Being affiliated with the ERA brand sets us up for success by providing best-in-class tools, technology and resources to help fuel our continued growth together. Having a diversification of listings and agents allows us to be more reflective of the community we serve.”

-Tom Stravecky, President and Broker/Owner, ERA Infinity Properties

“Joining forces with Tom and ERA Infinity Properties provides our affiliated agents with an additional level of expertise as they gain access to the local, national and global connections of this full service, experienced brand. Our agents now have access to robust learning, training and marketing platforms to bring their business to the next level. We are also now better positioned to refer business within the company throughout Broward County, especially in the move-up market that has been dominated by Floridians since COVID-19 began.”

-Paul Atkinson, Vice President, ERA Infinity Properties

