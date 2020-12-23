ERA REAL ESTATE ACHIEVES RECORD-BREAKING GLOBAL PARTICIPATION IN SUPPORT OF GIVING TUESDAY COLLECTING MORE THAN 5,000 TOYS

by

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the results of its national #GivingTuesdayERA campaign. For the second year, ERA® offices worldwide united to support the national non-profit organization Toys for Tots, which collects and distributes new, unwrapped toys for children in need this holiday season.

Nearly 70 percent of ERA Real Estate’s affiliated US-based offices—representing more than 8,500 affiliated agents—joined forces with five of the brand’s international affiliates and the ERA corporate office collecting more than 5,100 toys.

ERA Real Estate was founded on the commitment to make a difference in the communities in which its affiliated brokers and agents live and serve. Through embracing community outreach, generosity, and community service, the #GivingTuesdayERA campaign achieved its best results to date.

Several US-based offices responded to the needs of their communities and participated in local causes supporting food banks and food drives.

ERA Priority Real Estate in Gillette, WY donated roughly 15,000 food items.

ERA Courtyard Real Estate in Amarillo, TX collected shoes to support Mission Amarillo—a non-profit organization in Texas that serves low-income families through its shoe closet.

Napier ERA in Midlothian, VA collected toys at all office locations for Central Virginia children.

ERA Doty Real Estate in Jonesboro, AR collected toys and supported the Salvation Army.

ERA Strother Real Estate in Fayetteville, NC hosted a canned food drive collecting more than three 55-gallon barrels of non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Significant global reach was also achieved through our international offices.

ERA Middle East delivered candy boxes and thank you cards to devoted employees expressing gratitude for their contributions.

In South Africa, many affiliates made an impact in their local communities. ERA George, ERA Mosselbay, and ERA Dana Bay donated food parcels, clothes, toys, lucky packets to old age and foster homes. ERA Prestoria East donated toiletries, sanitary products, and clothes to a women’s and children shelter. ERA Vryburg ran a community project to offer relief to farmers affected by recent wildfires.



Established in 1947, Toys for Tots is a national non-profit organization run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve as their premier community action program. The charity offers toy collection and distribution programs in most major market areas across all 50 states. Annually, the organization donates 18 million toys for seven million children in need.

The #GivingTuesdayERA campaign aligns with Giving Tuesday, the widely recognized movement with a designated annual day devoted to making charitable donations. It immediately follows Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

Details:

Consumers were able to purchase toys through AmazonSmile and ship them directly to ERA Real Estate affiliated offices and/or drop box sites. Through this platform, a small portion of each purchase was donated to the Toys for Tots organization.

ERA Real Estate’s corporate office supported Toys for Tots by purchasing toys through AmazonSmile having them shipped directly to the corporate headquarters collection site in Madison, NJ.

In 2018, the ERA brand held its first official #GivingTuesdayERA campaign, Feed the Need. Through Feed the Need, the ERA network collected more than 53,506 pounds of non-perishable food items—the equivalent of 44,588 meals—to fill local food pantries across the nation in advance of the holiday season.

Quotes:

“The ERA brand is all about community. Participating and giving back to our communities has been part of our DNA for 50 years. We are thrilled to participate year after year and appreciate the ERA brand’s consistent dedication to this cause.”

-Stephanie Bellanova, Broker/Owner of ERA Central Real Estate

“#GivingTuesdayERA is an amazing way to activate the ERA brand’s unrivaled and authentic spirit of giving. This year, we have seen firsthand how much the pandemic has left families struggling during the holiday season. Today more than ever, we are in a wonderful position to deliver joy to the children of our communities and we are tremendously proud of our ERA family’s efforts to support those in need.”

-Kim Luckie, Director of Business Development and Marketing, ERA American Real Estate

“ERA Real Estate’s tradition of collaboration and service really came to life this year in our #GivingTuesdayERA initiative. The ERA network demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to community that distinguishes our ERA affiliated brokers and agents across the country and around the world. The thousands of toys collected through this collective campaign showcase that together, we can make a tremendous impact.”

-Stephanie Reyna, National Vice President, ERA Real Estate

