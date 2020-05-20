ERA Real Estate Announces 2019 Award Winners

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader, today announced its Circle of Success Award recipients, recognizing outstanding brokerages and affiliated agents for their exceptional performance and achievements. The announcement came during this week’s virtual FUEL ERA international conference.

“I am proud to celebrate our award recipients for their entrepreneurial spirit, performance, leadership and relationship-driven approach to client service,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “At ERA, we pride ourselves on having one of the most supportive, collaborative, and innovative cultures in real estate. These companies and trailblazers embody what it means to be part of Team ERA. We are thrilled to acknowledge these esteemed affiliated brokerages and leaders who fuel their business beyond the traditional transaction to make a difference in their communities and with their clients. Their accomplishments and dedication will continue to shape and inform the future of this industry.”

Highlights from the 2019 ERA Awards include:

Brenda W. Casserly Memorial Award for Top All-Around Sales Associate

This award recognizes one sales associate that demonstrates excellence in every aspect in real estate including production, year-over-year growth, overall engagement with ERA products, programs and resources and customer satisfaction survey results.

Christie Martin, ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. (Newburgh, IN)

Top All-Around Team

This award recognizes the team that excels in real estate by leveraging key ERA Tools and Services.

Maria Sims Group, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, GA)

Rookie of the Year

This award honors a sales associate who best utilizes ERA marketing, training & development and business-management tools, along with success in closed production total units and sales volume during their first full calendar year affiliated with ERA Real Estate.

Gus Ofili, ERA Dawson-Bradford Co., Realtors (Bangor, ME)

Office Coordinator of the Year

This award is given to the individual who exhibits efficiency and effectiveness in coordinating an ERA Real Estate affiliated office, representing an integral and versatile position in the office.

Kaethe Everett, ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate Co. (Newington, CT)

ERA Real Estate Distinctive PropertiesSM Sapphire Award

This award recognizes Sales Associates who specialize in high-end real estate. The winner of this award is the ERA Real Estate Distinctive Properties member who, during the past year, has distinguished themselves as a leader in the competitive luxury marketplace.

Bobby Shealy, ERA Wilder Realty (Columbia, SC)

ERA Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership

This award recognizes ERA affiliated companies who give time, raise funds and provide resources to worthy causes. Circle of Light award winners create a culture of civic service within their companies and establish themselves as a philanthropic leader in the areas they serve.

ERA Central Realty Group (Cream Ridge, NJ)

Hall of Fame

Established in 2013, the ERA Hall of Fame honors affiliated individuals and companies who have consistently earned high levels of recognition and have made contributions and lasting impact on the culture and history of the brand.

The 2019 ERA Hall of Fame inductees are:

Todd Beckstrom, ERA Wilder Realty (Columbia, SC)

Ron Darby, ERA Justin Realty (Rutherford, NJ)

Anna and Everett King, ERA King Real Estate Company (Anniston, AL)

Bruce Taylor, ERA Key Realty Services (Whitinsville, MA)

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service®

Named in honor of Jim Jackson, the late ERA co-founder and former president. It is presented annually to the affiliated company that upholds Jackson’s legacy of superior customer service and sales productivity. The award is divided into two categories based on transaction volume: Category One (500 or more transactions) and Category Two (100-499 transactions).

Category 1: ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, GA)

Category 2: ERA Starr Realty (Sturgeon Bay, WI)

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Agent

Named in honor of Jim Jackson, the late ERA co-founder and first president, this award is presented annually to the individual sales associate who makes customer service a top priority.

Derya Martin, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, GA)

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Team

Following in the long tradition of service beginning with Jim Jackson, co-founder and first President, this award recognizes the team that has distinguished itself with superior customer service and sales productivity.

Maria Sims Group, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, GA)

Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company

Named after Gene Francis, the late ERA Real Estate co-founder and Executive Vice President, the award was established to recognize companies that best represent the model ERA affiliated company and exemplify excellence and integrity in our profession. The award is the highest honor an ERA affiliated company can receive.

American Real Estate ERA Powered (Beaumont, TX)

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate, we don’t adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan (SSP) program. The ERA SPP program allows affiliated agents to give sellers of qualified homes the peace of mind that their home will sell, and for what price.