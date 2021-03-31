ERA Real Estate announces new affiliation with Cohn & Company Real Estate

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of Cohn & Company Real Estate ERA Powered. The legacy firm, founded in 1948, is headquartered in Greenfield, Mass., and serves Franklin and Hampshire counties in Western Massachusetts.

The ERA Powered® flexible branding option gives companies a choice to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from the ERA brand’s full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources.

The firm is owned and led by President Timothy Grader, an accomplished marketing executive, real estate developer and investor. Second-generation owner Robert Cohn tapped Timothy in 2019 to lead the brokerage into the future. Robert is transitioning to retirement after more than 40 years at the company’s helm.

The firm has consistently performed at the top of the Franklin County market. Last year the brokerage was responsible for nearly $37 million in sales volume, a 2.75% increase over the previous year.

Grader has recognized many growth opportunities through the ERA affiliation, from gaining access to more sophisticated marketing resources and modernizing and standardizing operational platforms to leveraging a national and international referral network.

The region is home to a number of prestigious private colleges such as UMass Amherst, Amherst College, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke, and Smith College as well as the renowned secondary boarding schools Northfield Mount Hermon, Deerfield Academy, Eaglebrook School and Stoneleigh Burnham.

Details:

According to the National Association of REALTORS ® , the median sales price in Franklin County is currently $259,400. The market saw an 8 percent increase in sales price from December 2019 to December 2020. (Source : https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-search/Franklin-County_MA/overview)

, the median sales price in Franklin County is currently $259,400. The market saw an 8 percent increase in sales price from December 2019 to December 2020. (Source : https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-search/Franklin-County_MA/overview) Greenfield’s Historic Main Street, with many locally owned and operated independent businesses, is an important component of the town’s identity, where residents proudly live local and buy local.

The region caters to outdoor enthusiasts and culture lovers alike. An extensive bikeway system is popular with cyclists, while ski buffs can take advantage of the nearby Berkshire East resort. Music lovers will appreciate the Pioneer Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, one of the nation’s oldest community orchestras and chorus groups, and the annual Green River Music Festival.

A growing second home market is emerging around several prestigious private boarding schools and colleges in the region, while many out-of-market moves are driven by the ability to work from home.

The firm has been a longstanding supporter of the community, including Greenfield Community College, the Chamber of Commerce, and numerous community events that they have sponsored.

Cohn & Company Real Estate ERA Powered is now the seventh ERA brand affiliate brokerage in Massachusetts.

Quotes:

“Tim’s impressive career in marketing and real estate make him perfectly positioned to leverage ERA’s comprehensive offerings while preserving the longstanding culture and reputation of a company that has been an integral part of the community for nearly 75 years. Tim is a passionate entrepreneur driven to excel. As an ERA Powered company, Tim can implement the ERA services, products and enhancements best suited for his agents to help them grow their business while maintaining the company’s strong local brand recognition.”

–Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“The company’s enduring tradition as a family business aligns perfectly with ERA’s collaborative and supportive community. In addition, the access to leading tools, powerful technology and robust marketing resources will be instrumental in helping us expand our reach. We are excited to launch a new era of growth for our company as an ERA Powered firm.”

–Timothy Grader, President, Cohn & Company Real Estate ERA Powered

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate, we don’t adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 36,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,200 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.