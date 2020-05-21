ERA Real Estate Announces Renewal of four firms with 101 years combined Affiliation

by

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of companies, today announced that four long-time franchisees have signed long-term renewals with the brand. The renewing companies have a combined affiliation tenure of 101 years. ERA King Real Estate Company and ERA Reardon Realty are both ranked in the brand’s Top 20 Company Producers in Units with rankings of 11th and 20th, respectively. All four renewals, which also include ERA High Pointe Real Estate and ERA Advantage Realty, Inc., showcased substantial growth since their affiliation with the ERA brand.

ERA King Real Estate Company was founded in 1969 by Jack King in Calhoun County, Ala, located in the east-central part of the state. His son Everett, joined by his wife and top agent Anna, later took over and affiliated with ERA in 1994. The ERA affiliation helped catapult ERA King Real Estate to the number one market share spot in the county. The firm, now with an expansive footprint spanning seven counties with eight offices and 300 affiliated agents, ranked in the 2020 REAL Trends Top 500 with 2,151 transaction sides in 2019. This equated to $419.2 million in sales volume. Since 2001, ERA King Real Estate has seen its annual transaction sides increase by more than 260% and volume by more than 450%. The Kings, who have helped shape the culture of the ERA brand through their passion and dedication, were recent unanimous inductees into ERA Real Estate’s Hall of Fame. Along with the late ERA Real Estate President and CEO Brenda Casserly, the Kings are continuing and reinforcing the “Team ERA” battle cry that is emblematic of the brand’s unique culture.

ERA Reardon Realty, under the leadership of broker/owner Rick Reardon, has been affiliated with ERA since 2000. As a top 20 company in the global network, ERA Reardon is the largest ERA affiliate in Michigan with more than 100 agents in seven offices across the state. The company generated 1,227 transaction sides in 2019 and $230 million in sales volume. The company has grown in sides and volume by more than 1050% and 2200%, respectively, since 2001. Reardon is a second-generation owner having taken over Gail Reardon Realty, which was founded in 1987 by his parents. His firm is recognized for its superior client service, agent-centric culture and commitment to supporting ERA’s collaborative network.

ERA Reardon Realty’s growth has also been fueled by the company’s merger and acquisition strategy in collaboration with ERA. The most recent acquisition came in January when Reardon took an ownership stake in Midwest Properties ERA Powered in the Grand Rapids region, adding nearly 85 new agents and four new offices.

ERA High Pointe Real Estate based in Manhattan, Kansas, was founded in 1982 and joined the ERA brand in 1993. Led by broker/owners Ricci Dillon and Andy Carson, the company finished 2019 in the top 25 of the most productive single-office ERA brokerages with 294 transaction sides equaling $64 million in sales volume, a 100% increase annually since 2001. Known for its strong community presence and proactive approach to real estate, ERA High Pointe values the entrepreneurial spirit of the ERA network and the brand’s forward-thinking business solutions.

ERA Advantage Realty, Inc., which serves the Port Charlotte, Fla. market led by broker/owner Joel Ament, first joined the ERA brand in 1992. Since then, the company has ranked consistently as a Top 100 company within the ERA network and finished 2019 with $30 million in sales volume, a 66% increase since 2001. The company’s slogan, “Always There for You,” showcases the company’s commitment to creating the best experience possible for homeowners and a dedication to providing its agents with the ERA tools and training they need to succeed.

“ERA Real Estate is built on the foundation of creating an infrastructure that empowers affiliated companies to exceed their growth and profitability goals. The brand has a storied history of cultivating a strong, collaborative culture rooted in innovation that helps our affiliates grow their businesses. The recent renewals of four ERA’s long-tenured brokerages are representative of the strength of the ERA network as well as the tangible value the ERA brand affiliation can deliver to companies over the years – and decades.”

Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

“ERA is woven into the fabric of our company, and we would not want to be anywhere else. Through our 25 years with the ERA brand, we’ve successfully achieved the true value of a franchised partnership. Not only have we grown because of the guidance, resources and support we continually receive from ERA, but also from the incredible collaboration that exists. We firmly believe that the ERA network gives us a competitive advantage that is second to none.”

Everett King, President at ERA King Real Estate Company, Inc.

“Over the last 20 years with ERA Real Estate, I’ve had the opportunity to grow this company into the largest affiliate in the state and build a truly profitable business. ERA has provided our company with access to innovative business solutions, a global network and a unique culture found nowhere else in this industry. With this renewal, I can continue to grow and become more profitable, and this latest partnership is just another example of the opportunities ERA helps provide and foster.”

– Rick Reardon, President, CEO and Owner of ERA Reardon Realty

