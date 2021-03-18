ERA REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES TOP PRODUCER AWARDS FOR 2020

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced its top producer awards for the No. 1 ranked company, sales associate team, broker team and individual agent at a national level in both number of transactions and total sales volume.

Top ranked company: HUNT Real Estate ERA

Top sales associate team in units: The Stiller Group—Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered

Top sales associate team in sales volume: Cox Team—ERA Brokers Consolidated

Top broker team in units: Amanda & Kyla Team—ERA All in One Realty

Top broker team in sales volume: J2 Group, Inc.—Knipe Realty ERA Powered

Top agent in units and sales volume: Jennifer Davis—ERA Realty Center

Although 2020 was an unprecedented year with many unforeseen challenges, ERA Real Estate companies and affiliated brokers, owners, and agents continued to achieve exceptional results.

“In any given year, achieving No. 1 status is a distinction that speaks volumes about commitment, professionalism, expertise, drive and service. In 2020, those who also demonstrated resiliency, adaptability and grit rose to the top. I am always deeply proud of the people who represent the ERA brand with their exemplary performance, but I am particularly proud of their 2020 accomplishments,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate.

In addition to the No. 1 production honors for 2020, the top 10 companies in units and volume, top 10 sales associate teams in units and volume, top 10 broker teams in units and volume, and top 10 agents in units and volume are as listed:

Top Producing Company in Units and Sales Volume

HUNT Real Estate ERA, Williamsville, NY

12,978 units

$3,067,220,748 in sales volume

HUNT Real Estate ERA is celebrating its 110-year anniversary. A regional real estate powerhouse, the company’s service area spans 450 miles from Niagara, NY, to the Boston suburbs, with nearly 50 branch office locations.

Top 10 Companies in Units

Name Years with ERA Units HUNT Real Estate ERA & ERA Key Realty Services – Williamsville, NY & Whitinsville, MA 28 12978 Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Charlotte, NC 9 4645 ERA Brokers Consolidated & ERA Skyline Real Estate – Saint George, UT & Ogden, UT 43 4095 Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN 9 4031 Reliant Realty ERA Powered & ERA Home Run Real Estate – Nashville, TN & Lake Worth, FL 6 3755 ERA Real Solutions Realty Company – Cincinnati, OH 11 3106 ERA First Advantage Realty – Newburgh, IN 26 3046 ERA Wilder Realty – Columbia, SC 20 2913 ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX 18 2723 ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL 27 2522

Top 10 Companies in Volume

Name Years with ERA Sales Volume HUNT Real Estate ERA & ERA Key Realty Services – Williamsville, NY & Whitinsville, MA 28 $3,067,220,748 Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Charlotte, NC 9 $1,423,071,698 ERA Brokers Consolidated & ERA Skyline Real Estate – Saint George, UT & Ogden, UT 43 $1,394,478,149 Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA 10 $1,146,108,648 Reliant Realty ERA Powered & ERA Home Run Real Estate – Nashville, TN & Lake Worth, FL 6 $1,090,357,225 Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN 9 $885,096,571 Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR 3 $871,200,621 ERA Real Solutions Realty Company – Cincinnati, OH 11 $676,632,559 ERA Wilder Realty – Columbia, SC 20 $668,088,315 ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX 18 $640,307,511

Top Producing Sales Associate Team in Units

The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered, New Albany, IN

258 units

The Stiller Group has provided real estate services since 2006 when Troy Stiller started as a single agent making cold calls. Now 11 years later, his team is currently #1 in the Southern Indiana market. Last year, the team listed more than 100 homes.

Top 10 Producing Sales Associate Team in Units

The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN 258 The Magguilli Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Rochester, NY 218 The Asivido Team – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Vancouver, WA 204 The Fischer Group – ERA Strother Real Estate – Fayetteville, NC 184 Maria Sims Group – ERA Sunrise Realty – Canton, GA 177 The Jaime Wallace Team – Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Clarksville, TN 176 Dave Earls Team – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – Elizabethtown, KY 169 CNY Key Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Manlius, NY 161 Cox Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Saint George, UT 157 Blue Door Group – Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Winston-Salem, NC 157

Top Producing Sales Associate Team in Sales Volume

Cox Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated, Saint George, UT

$86,889,291 in sales volume

Three generations work together under the Cox Team, which is comprised of Ray Cox, Bill Cox, Trey Cox and Michael Cox. They have more than 40 years combined experience, which includes thousands of transactions in the Southern Utah region.

Top 10 Producing Sales Associate Team in Sales Volume

Cox Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Saint George, UT $86,889,291 The Asivido Team – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Vancouver, WA $82,599,999 Darryl & JJ Jones Team – ERA North Orange County Real Estate – Yorba Linda, CA $80,907,988 The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN $73,658,601 David Yang Team – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA $69,222,209 Maria Sims Group – ERA Sunrise Realty – Canton, GA $52,620,245 Porter Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Hurricane, UT $49,056,016 The Hertz Team – ERA Lambros Real Estate – Missoula, MT $46,337,623 The Jaime Wallace Team – Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Clarksville, TN $43,667,716 Blue Door Group – Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Winston-Salem, NC $41,241,044

Top Producing Broker Team in Units

Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All in One Realty, Albany, GA

731 units

A consistently top-producing team led by Amanda Wiley and Kyla Standring, they also achieved top ERA team in units in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, they sold 698 homes—several transactions just shy of top team accolades.

Top 10 Producing Broker Teams in Units

Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All In One Realty – Albany, GA 731 J2 Group Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR 439 The David Bauer Team – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN 272 The Janice Miller Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Newburgh, IN 231 The Kurzner Group – ERA Atlantic Realty – Alpharetta, GA 228 Shipley Team – ERA Blue Key Properties – Hixson, TN 156 The Tracy Tidwell Team – ERA Team Real Estate – Conway, AR 136 Decurtins Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH 102 Our Family Sells Homes – ERA Mountain View Properties – Marion, NC 88 The Triumphant Trio – ERA Richmond Real Estate Services – Meadville, PA 82

Top Producing Broker Team in Sales Volume

J2 Group, Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered, Portland, OR

$176,899,493 in sales volume

Jeff Knipe, the firm’s owner and principal broker, also leads the No. 1 top producing broker team, leveraging nearly 25 years of real estate experience.

Top 10 Producing Broker Teams in Sales Volume

J2 Group Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR $176,899,493 Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All In One Realty – Albany, GA $133,408,346 The David Bauer Team – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN $79,257,985 The Janice Miller Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Newburgh, IN $65,089,302 The Kurzner Group – ERA Atlantic Realty – Alpharetta, GA $45,552,529 Decurtins Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH $31,348,225 Shipley Team – ERA Blue Key Properties – Hixson, TN $30,881,028 The Tracy Tidwell Team – ERA Team Real Estate – Conway, AR $28,035,202 Newman Team Homes – ERA King Real Estate – Homewood, AL $25,568,775 Our Family Sells Homes – ERA Mountain View Properties – Marion, NC $19,274,775

Top Producing Agent in Units and Sales Volume

Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center, Cedar City, UT

263 units

Sales Volume: $65,697,988

With more than 25 years of experience in real estate, Jennifer Davis has consistently earned top producer honors at her brokerage. At the national level, she has been ranked among the Top 5 producing agents for ERA Real Estate for most of the last 15 years.

Top 10 Producing Agents in Units

Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT 263 Penny Crick – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Evansville, IN 216 Stephannie Wilson – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN 196 Dennis Estep – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX 176 Donna Christensen – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT 175 Sylvia Bentley – ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL 157 Ray Borrego – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX 152 Virginia Cleven PC- ERA Four Feathers Realty, Lc – Sierra Vista, AZ 146 Melinda Luntsford – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Henderson, KY 139 Mari Eddy – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT 128

Top 10 Producing Agents in Sales Volume

Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT $65,697,988 Sue Frye – ERA Landmark Real Estate – Bozeman, MT $60,629,865 Sherri Stoneberger – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA $55,704,170 Penny Crick – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Evansville, IN $52,217,433 Debbi Hester – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX $51,732,362 Andrea Holmes – ERA Donahoe Realty – Temecula, CA $47,358,701 Stephannie Wilson – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN $46,408,201 Donna Christensen – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT $46,236,928 Bryan Van Heusen – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Pleasanton, CA $45,400,257 Dennis Estep – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX $41,697,004

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate, we don’t adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, the ERA network was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 36,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,200 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.