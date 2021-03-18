ERA REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES TOP PRODUCER AWARDS FOR 2020

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced its top producer awards for the No. 1 ranked company, sales associate team, broker team and individual agent at a national level in both number of transactions and total sales volume.
- Top ranked company: HUNT Real Estate ERA
- Top sales associate team in units: The Stiller Group—Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered
- Top sales associate team in sales volume: Cox Team—ERA Brokers Consolidated
- Top broker team in units: Amanda & Kyla Team—ERA All in One Realty
- Top broker team in sales volume: J2 Group, Inc.—Knipe Realty ERA Powered
- Top agent in units and sales volume: Jennifer Davis—ERA Realty Center
Although 2020 was an unprecedented year with many unforeseen challenges, ERA Real Estate companies and affiliated brokers, owners, and agents continued to achieve exceptional results.
“In any given year, achieving No. 1 status is a distinction that speaks volumes about commitment, professionalism, expertise, drive and service. In 2020, those who also demonstrated resiliency, adaptability and grit rose to the top. I am always deeply proud of the people who represent the ERA brand with their exemplary performance, but I am particularly proud of their 2020 accomplishments,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate.
In addition to the No. 1 production honors for 2020, the top 10 companies in units and volume, top 10 sales associate teams in units and volume, top 10 broker teams in units and volume, and top 10 agents in units and volume are as listed:
Top Producing Company in Units and Sales Volume
HUNT Real Estate ERA, Williamsville, NY
- 12,978 units
- $3,067,220,748 in sales volume
- HUNT Real Estate ERA is celebrating its 110-year anniversary. A regional real estate powerhouse, the company’s service area spans 450 miles from Niagara, NY, to the Boston suburbs, with nearly 50 branch office locations.
Top 10 Companies in Units
|Name
|Years with ERA
|Units
|HUNT Real Estate ERA & ERA Key Realty Services – Williamsville, NY & Whitinsville, MA
|28
|12978
|Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Charlotte, NC
|9
|4645
|ERA Brokers Consolidated & ERA Skyline Real Estate – Saint George, UT & Ogden, UT
|43
|4095
|Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN
|9
|4031
|Reliant Realty ERA Powered & ERA Home Run Real Estate – Nashville, TN & Lake Worth, FL
|6
|3755
|ERA Real Solutions Realty Company – Cincinnati, OH
|11
|3106
|ERA First Advantage Realty – Newburgh, IN
|26
|3046
|ERA Wilder Realty – Columbia, SC
|20
|2913
|ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX
|18
|2723
|ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL
|27
|2522
Top 10 Companies in Volume
|Name
|Years with ERA
|Sales Volume
|HUNT Real Estate ERA & ERA Key Realty Services – Williamsville, NY & Whitinsville, MA
|28
|$3,067,220,748
|Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Charlotte, NC
|9
|$1,423,071,698
|ERA Brokers Consolidated & ERA Skyline Real Estate – Saint George, UT & Ogden, UT
|43
|$1,394,478,149
|Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA
|10
|$1,146,108,648
|Reliant Realty ERA Powered & ERA Home Run Real Estate – Nashville, TN & Lake Worth, FL
|6
|$1,090,357,225
|Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN
|9
|$885,096,571
|Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR
|3
|$871,200,621
|ERA Real Solutions Realty Company – Cincinnati, OH
|11
|$676,632,559
|ERA Wilder Realty – Columbia, SC
|20
|$668,088,315
|ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX
|18
|$640,307,511
Top Producing Sales Associate Team in Units
The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered, New Albany, IN
- 258 units
- The Stiller Group has provided real estate services since 2006 when Troy Stiller started as a single agent making cold calls. Now 11 years later, his team is currently #1 in the Southern Indiana market. Last year, the team listed more than 100 homes.
Top 10 Producing Sales Associate Team in Units
|The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN
|258
|The Magguilli Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Rochester, NY
|218
|The Asivido Team – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Vancouver, WA
|204
|The Fischer Group – ERA Strother Real Estate – Fayetteville, NC
|184
|Maria Sims Group – ERA Sunrise Realty – Canton, GA
|177
|The Jaime Wallace Team – Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Clarksville, TN
|176
|Dave Earls Team – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – Elizabethtown, KY
|169
|CNY Key Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Manlius, NY
|161
|Cox Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Saint George, UT
|157
|Blue Door Group – Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Winston-Salem, NC
|157
Top Producing Sales Associate Team in Sales Volume
Cox Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated, Saint George, UT
- $86,889,291 in sales volume
- Three generations work together under the Cox Team, which is comprised of Ray Cox, Bill Cox, Trey Cox and Michael Cox. They have more than 40 years combined experience, which includes thousands of transactions in the Southern Utah region.
Top 10 Producing Sales Associate Team in Sales Volume
|Cox Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Saint George, UT
|$86,889,291
|The Asivido Team – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Vancouver, WA
|$82,599,999
|Darryl & JJ Jones Team – ERA North Orange County Real Estate – Yorba Linda, CA
|$80,907,988
|The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN
|$73,658,601
|David Yang Team – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA
|$69,222,209
|Maria Sims Group – ERA Sunrise Realty – Canton, GA
|$52,620,245
|Porter Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Hurricane, UT
|$49,056,016
|The Hertz Team – ERA Lambros Real Estate – Missoula, MT
|$46,337,623
|The Jaime Wallace Team – Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Clarksville, TN
|$43,667,716
|Blue Door Group – Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Winston-Salem, NC
|$41,241,044
Top Producing Broker Team in Units
- Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All in One Realty, Albany, GA
- 731 units
- A consistently top-producing team led by Amanda Wiley and Kyla Standring, they also achieved top ERA team in units in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, they sold 698 homes—several transactions just shy of top team accolades.
Top 10 Producing Broker Teams in Units
|Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All In One Realty – Albany, GA
|731
|J2 Group Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR
|439
|The David Bauer Team – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN
|272
|The Janice Miller Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Newburgh, IN
|231
|The Kurzner Group – ERA Atlantic Realty – Alpharetta, GA
|228
|Shipley Team – ERA Blue Key Properties – Hixson, TN
|156
|The Tracy Tidwell Team – ERA Team Real Estate – Conway, AR
|136
|Decurtins Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH
|102
|Our Family Sells Homes – ERA Mountain View Properties – Marion, NC
|88
|The Triumphant Trio – ERA Richmond Real Estate Services – Meadville, PA
|82
Top Producing Broker Team in Sales Volume
- J2 Group, Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered, Portland, OR
- $176,899,493 in sales volume
- Jeff Knipe, the firm’s owner and principal broker, also leads the No. 1 top producing broker team, leveraging nearly 25 years of real estate experience.
Top 10 Producing Broker Teams in Sales Volume
|J2 Group Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR
|$176,899,493
|Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All In One Realty – Albany, GA
|$133,408,346
|The David Bauer Team – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN
|$79,257,985
|The Janice Miller Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Newburgh, IN
|$65,089,302
|The Kurzner Group – ERA Atlantic Realty – Alpharetta, GA
|$45,552,529
|Decurtins Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH
|$31,348,225
|Shipley Team – ERA Blue Key Properties – Hixson, TN
|$30,881,028
|The Tracy Tidwell Team – ERA Team Real Estate – Conway, AR
|$28,035,202
|Newman Team Homes – ERA King Real Estate – Homewood, AL
|$25,568,775
|Our Family Sells Homes – ERA Mountain View Properties – Marion, NC
|$19,274,775
Top Producing Agent in Units and Sales Volume
- Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center, Cedar City, UT
- 263 units
- Sales Volume: $65,697,988
- With more than 25 years of experience in real estate, Jennifer Davis has consistently earned top producer honors at her brokerage. At the national level, she has been ranked among the Top 5 producing agents for ERA Real Estate for most of the last 15 years.
Top 10 Producing Agents in Units
|Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT
|263
|Penny Crick – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Evansville, IN
|216
|Stephannie Wilson – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN
|196
|Dennis Estep – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX
|176
|Donna Christensen – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT
|175
|Sylvia Bentley – ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL
|157
|Ray Borrego – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX
|152
|Virginia Cleven PC- ERA Four Feathers Realty, Lc – Sierra Vista, AZ
|146
|Melinda Luntsford – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Henderson, KY
|139
|Mari Eddy – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT
|128
Top 10 Producing Agents in Sales Volume
|Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT
|$65,697,988
|Sue Frye – ERA Landmark Real Estate – Bozeman, MT
|$60,629,865
|Sherri Stoneberger – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA
|$55,704,170
|Penny Crick – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Evansville, IN
|$52,217,433
|Debbi Hester – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX
|$51,732,362
|Andrea Holmes – ERA Donahoe Realty – Temecula, CA
|$47,358,701
|Stephannie Wilson – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN
|$46,408,201
|Donna Christensen – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT
|$46,236,928
|Bryan Van Heusen – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Pleasanton, CA
|$45,400,257
|Dennis Estep – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX
|$41,697,004
About ERA Real Estate
At ERA Real Estate, we don’t adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, the ERA network was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program.
The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 36,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,200 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.
