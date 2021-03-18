You are here: Home / Press Release / ERA REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES TOP PRODUCER AWARDS FOR 2020

ERA REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES TOP PRODUCER AWARDS FOR 2020

March 18, 2021 by Leave a Comment


 ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced its top producer awards for the No. 1 ranked company, sales associate team, broker team and individual agent at a national level in both number of transactions and total sales volume. 

  • Top ranked company: HUNT Real Estate ERA 
  • Top sales associate team in units: The Stiller Group—Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered
  • Top sales associate team in sales volume: Cox Team—ERA Brokers Consolidated
  • Top broker team in units: Amanda & Kyla Team—ERA All in One Realty
  • Top broker team in sales volume: J2 Group, Inc.—Knipe Realty ERA Powered
  • Top agent in units and sales volume: Jennifer Davis—ERA Realty Center

Although 2020 was an unprecedented year with many unforeseen challenges, ERA Real Estate companies and affiliated brokers, owners, and agents continued to achieve exceptional results. 

“In any given year, achieving No. 1 status is a distinction that speaks volumes about commitment, professionalism, expertise, drive and service. In 2020, those who also demonstrated resiliency, adaptability and grit rose to the top. I am always deeply proud of the people who represent the ERA brand with their exemplary performance, but I am particularly proud of their 2020 accomplishments,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate.

In addition to the No. 1 production honors for 2020, the top 10 companies in units and volume, top 10 sales associate teams in units and volume, top 10 broker teams in units and volume, and top 10 agents in units and volume are as listed: 

Top Producing Company in Units and Sales Volume

HUNT Real Estate ERA, Williamsville, NY

  • 12,978 units
  • $3,067,220,748 in sales volume
  • HUNT Real Estate ERA is celebrating its 110-year anniversary. A regional real estate powerhouse, the company’s service area spans 450 miles from Niagara, NY, to the Boston suburbs, with nearly 50 branch office locations.

Top 10 Companies in Units

NameYears with ERAUnits
HUNT Real Estate ERA & ERA Key Realty Services – Williamsville, NY & Whitinsville, MA2812978
Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Charlotte, NC94645
ERA Brokers Consolidated & ERA Skyline Real Estate – Saint George, UT & Ogden, UT434095
Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN94031
Reliant Realty ERA Powered & ERA Home Run Real Estate – Nashville, TN & Lake Worth, FL63755
ERA Real Solutions Realty Company – Cincinnati, OH113106
ERA First Advantage Realty – Newburgh, IN263046
ERA Wilder Realty – Columbia, SC202913
ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX182723
ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL272522

Top 10 Companies in Volume

NameYears with ERASales Volume
HUNT Real Estate ERA & ERA Key Realty Services – Williamsville, NY & Whitinsville, MA28$3,067,220,748
Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Charlotte, NC9$1,423,071,698
ERA Brokers Consolidated & ERA Skyline Real Estate – Saint George, UT & Ogden, UT43$1,394,478,149
Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA10$1,146,108,648
Reliant Realty ERA Powered & ERA Home Run Real Estate – Nashville, TN & Lake Worth, FL6$1,090,357,225
Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN9$885,096,571
Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR3$871,200,621
ERA Real Solutions Realty Company – Cincinnati, OH11$676,632,559
ERA Wilder Realty – Columbia, SC20$668,088,315
ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX18$640,307,511

Top Producing Sales Associate Team in Units

The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered, New Albany, IN 

  • 258 units 
  • The Stiller Group has provided real estate services since 2006 when Troy Stiller started as a single agent making cold calls. Now 11 years later, his team is currently #1 in the Southern Indiana market. Last year, the team listed more than 100 homes.

Top 10 Producing Sales Associate Team in Units

The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN258
The Magguilli Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Rochester, NY218
The Asivido Team – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Vancouver, WA204
The Fischer Group – ERA Strother Real Estate – Fayetteville, NC184
Maria Sims Group – ERA Sunrise Realty – Canton, GA177
The Jaime Wallace Team – Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Clarksville, TN176
Dave Earls Team – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – Elizabethtown, KY169
CNY Key Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Manlius, NY161
Cox Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Saint George, UT157
Blue Door Group – Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Winston-Salem, NC157

Top Producing Sales Associate Team in Sales Volume

Cox Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated, Saint George, UT

  • $86,889,291 in sales volume
  • Three generations work together under the Cox Team, which is comprised of Ray Cox, Bill Cox, Trey Cox and Michael Cox. They have more than 40 years combined experience, which includes thousands of transactions in the Southern Utah region.

Top 10 Producing Sales Associate Team in Sales Volume

Cox Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Saint George, UT$86,889,291
The Asivido Team – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Vancouver, WA$82,599,999
Darryl & JJ Jones Team – ERA North Orange County Real Estate – Yorba Linda, CA$80,907,988
The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN$73,658,601
David Yang Team – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA$69,222,209
Maria Sims Group – ERA Sunrise Realty – Canton, GA$52,620,245
Porter Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Hurricane, UT$49,056,016
The Hertz Team – ERA Lambros Real Estate – Missoula, MT$46,337,623
The Jaime Wallace Team – Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Clarksville, TN$43,667,716
Blue Door Group – Wilkinson ERA Real Estate – Winston-Salem, NC$41,241,044

Top Producing Broker Team in Units

  • Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All in One Realty, Albany, GA
  • 731 units
  • A consistently top-producing team led by Amanda Wiley and Kyla Standring, they also achieved top ERA team in units in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, they sold 698 homes—several transactions just shy of top team accolades.

Top 10 Producing Broker Teams in Units

Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All In One Realty – Albany, GA731
J2 Group Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR439
The David Bauer Team – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN272
The Janice Miller Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Newburgh, IN231
The Kurzner Group – ERA Atlantic Realty – Alpharetta, GA228
Shipley Team – ERA Blue Key Properties – Hixson, TN156
The Tracy Tidwell Team – ERA Team Real Estate – Conway, AR136
Decurtins Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH102
Our Family Sells Homes – ERA Mountain View Properties – Marion, NC88
The Triumphant Trio – ERA Richmond Real Estate Services – Meadville, PA82

Top Producing Broker Team in Sales Volume

  • J2 Group, Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered, Portland, OR
  • $176,899,493 in sales volume
  • Jeff Knipe, the firm’s owner and principal broker, also leads the No. 1 top producing broker team, leveraging nearly 25 years of real estate experience.

Top 10 Producing Broker Teams in Sales Volume

J2 Group Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR$176,899,493
Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All In One Realty – Albany, GA$133,408,346
The David Bauer Team – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN$79,257,985
The Janice Miller Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Newburgh, IN$65,089,302
The Kurzner Group – ERA Atlantic Realty – Alpharetta, GA$45,552,529
Decurtins Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH$31,348,225
Shipley Team – ERA Blue Key Properties – Hixson, TN$30,881,028
The Tracy Tidwell Team – ERA Team Real Estate – Conway, AR$28,035,202
Newman Team Homes – ERA King Real Estate – Homewood, AL$25,568,775
Our Family Sells Homes – ERA Mountain View Properties – Marion, NC$19,274,775

Top Producing Agent in Units and Sales Volume

  • Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center, Cedar City, UT
  • 263 units
  • Sales Volume: $65,697,988
  • With more than 25 years of experience in real estate, Jennifer Davis has consistently earned top producer honors at her brokerage. At the national level, she has been ranked among the Top 5 producing agents for ERA Real Estate for most of the last 15 years.

Top 10 Producing Agents in Units

Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT263
Penny Crick – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Evansville, IN216
Stephannie Wilson – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN196
Dennis Estep – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX176
Donna Christensen – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT175
Sylvia Bentley – ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL157
Ray Borrego – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX152
Virginia Cleven PC- ERA Four Feathers Realty, Lc – Sierra Vista, AZ146
Melinda Luntsford – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Henderson, KY139
Mari Eddy – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT128

Top 10 Producing Agents in Sales Volume

Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT$65,697,988
Sue Frye – ERA Landmark Real Estate – Bozeman, MT$60,629,865
Sherri Stoneberger – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA$55,704,170
Penny Crick – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Evansville, IN$52,217,433
Debbi Hester – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX$51,732,362
Andrea Holmes – ERA Donahoe Realty – Temecula, CA$47,358,701
Stephannie Wilson – Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered – New Albany, IN$46,408,201
Donna Christensen – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT$46,236,928
Bryan Van Heusen – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Pleasanton, CA$45,400,257
Dennis Estep – ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate – El Paso, TX$41,697,004

About ERA Real Estate
At ERA Real Estate, we don’t adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, the ERA network was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program. 

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 36,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,200 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

Speak Your Mind

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.