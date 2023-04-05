ERA REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES TOP PRODUCER AWARDS FOR 2022

ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, today announced ERA® top producer awards for the No. 1 ranked affiliated company, sales associate team, broker team and individual broker and agent at a national level in both number of transactions and total sales volume.
“Congratulations to the ERA affiliated broker/owners and agents for their well-deserved success in 2022. You represent the epitome of the ERA brand, a unique, collaborative, engaging network that is in your corner every step of the way,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO, ERA Real Estate. “Your 2022 top producer honors showcase your dedication and passion for serving your clients, communities and the industry. We are excited to continue to help empower real estate entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level and carve out a path forward to a successful future.”
In addition to the No. 1 production honors for 2022, the ERA® affiliated top 10 companies in units and volume, top 10 sales associate teams in units and volume, top 10 broker teams in units and volume, and top 10 brokers and agents in units and volume are as listed:
Top Producing Company in Units and Sales Volume
HUNT Real Estate ERA – Williamsville, NY & ERA Key Realty Services – Whitinsville, MA
Top Companies in Units
|Name
|HUNT Real Estate ERA & ERA Key Realty Services - Williamsville, NY & Whitinsville, MA
|ERA Brokers Consolidated, ERA Colonial Real Estate & ERA Donahoe Realty - Saint George, UT, Harker Heights, TX & Temecula, CA
|ERA Live Moore - Charlotte, NC
|Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered - New Albany, IN
|ERA First Advantage Realty - Newburgh, IN
|Reliant Realty ERA Powered - Nashville, TN
|ERA Wilder Realty - Columbia, SC
|ERA King Real Estate - Anniston, AL
|ERA Real Solutions Realty Company, LLC - Cincinnati, OH
|Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR
Top Companies in Volume
|Name
|HUNT Real Estate ERA & ERA Key Realty Services - Williamsville, NY & Whitinsville, MA
|ERA Brokers Consolidated, ERA Colonial Real Estate & ERA Donahoe Realty - Saint George, UT, Harker Heights, TX & Temecula, CA
|Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA
|ERA Live Moore - Charlotte, NC
|Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR
|Reliant Realty ERA Powered - Nashville, TN
|Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered - New Albany, IN
|RSVP Real Estate ERA Powered – Mill Creek, WA
|ERA Wilder Realty - Columbia, SC
|ERA Real Solutions Realty Company, LLC - Cincinnati, OH
Top Producing Sales Associate Team in Units
Hillery Home Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA, West Seneca, N.Y.
Top Producing Sales Associate Team in Units
|Name
|Hillery Home Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – West Seneca, NY
|The Stiller Group – Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered – New Albany, IN
|Eric Locke Team – ERA Great American Realty – Wichita, KS
|The Joseph Trifilo Real Estate Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Williamsville, NY
|Enas Latif Sales Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Williamsville, NY
|The Crick Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Evansville, IN
|James Hoffman Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Williamsville, NY
|Team DeMastus – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Newburgh, IN
|Melton Team – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. – Newburgh, IN
|Bush Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH
Top Producing Sales Associate Team in Sales Volume
Cox Team – ERA Brokers Consolidated, Saint George, Utah
Top Producing Sales Associate Team in Sales Volume
|Name
|Cox Team - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Saint George, UT
|David Yang Team – Legacy Living Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA
|The Stiller Group - Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered - New Albany, IN
|Darryl & JJ Jones Team - ERA North Orange County Real Estate - Yorba Linda, CA
|Porter Team - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Hurricane, UT
|Team Nijjar – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA
|Hillery Home Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – West Seneca, NY
|The Hertz Team – ERA Lambros Real Estate - Missoula, MT
|The Joseph Trifilo Real Estate Team – HUNT Real Estate ERA – Williamsville, NY
|Bush Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty – Cincinnati, OH
Top Producing Broker in Units and Sales Volume
Quincy Smith – ERA Matt Fischer Realtor, Yuma, AZ
Top Producing Broker in Sales Units
|Name
|Quincy Smith – ERA Matt Fischer Realtor – Yuma, AZ
|Anna King – ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL
|Susan Falck-Neal – ERA Integrity Real Estate – New Castle, IN
|Brian Piercy – ERA Real Estate Modo – Myrtle Beach, SC
|Jill Neilsen – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Beaver, UT
|Rudy Amelio – ERA Rudy Amelio Real Estate – Allentown, PA
|Telicia Wade Perry – ERA Doty Real Estate – Jonesboro, AR
|Krista Gibson – ERA Integrity Real Estate – New Castle, IN
|Denise Cox-Delay – ERA 1st Choice Real Estate – Jasper, TX
|Barry Fall – ERA Greater North Properties – Cadillac, MI
Top Producing Broker in Volume
|Name
|Quincy Smith – ERA Matt Fischer Realtor – Yuma, AZ
|Bill Aboumrad – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA
|Anna King – ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL
|Rudy Amelio – ERA Rudy Amelio Real Estate – Allentown, PA
|Brian Piercy – ERA Real Estate Modo – Myrtle Beach, SC
|Jill Neilsen – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Beaver, UT
|Susan Falck-Neal – ERA Integrity Real Estate – New Castle, IN
|Michael McVinney – ERA Team VP Real Estate – Chautauqua, NY
|Thomas Boniakowski – ERA Boniakowski Real Estate – Green Brook, NJ
|Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor – ERA Key Realty Services – Whitinsville, MA
Top Producing Broker Team in Units
Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All In One Realty, Albany, GA
Top Producing Broker Teams in Units
|Name
|Amanda & Kyla Team – ERA All in One Realty – Albany, GA
|j2 Group Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered – Portland, OR
|The Kurzner Group – ERA Atlantic Realty – Alpharetta, GA
|The Janice Miller Team - ERA First Advantage Realty, Newburgh, IN
|The David Bauer Team - Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered - New Albany, IN
|The Tracy Tidwell Team - ERA TEAM Real Estate - Conway, AR
|The Triumphant Trio – ERA Richmond Real Estate Service – Meadville, PA
|Decurtins Team - ERA Real Solutions Realty - Cincinnati, OH
|Woody Hogg Team – ERA Woody Hogg & Assoc. – Mechanicsville, VA
|The Shariati Team – Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Nashville, TN
Top Producing Broker Team in Sales Volume
j2 Group Inc. – Knipe Realty ERA Powered, Portland, OR
Top Producing Broker Teams in Sales Volume
|Name
|j2 Group Inc. - Knipe Realty ERA Powered - Portland, OR
|Amanda & Kyla Team - ERA All In One Realty - Albany, GA
|The Kurzner Group – ERA Atlantic Realty – Alpharetta, GA
|The David Bauer Team - Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered - New Albany, IN
|The Janice Miller Team - ERA First Advantage Realty, Newburgh, IN
|The Shariati Team – Reliant Realty ERA Powered – Nashville, TN
|The Tracy Tidwell Team - ERA TEAM Real Estate - Conway, AR
|Decurtins Team – ERA Real Solutions Realty - Cincinnati, OH
|Woody Hogg Team – ERA Woody Hogg & Assoc. – Mechanicsville, VA
|The Roberts Team – ERA New Age – Centennial, CO
Top Producing Sales Associate in Units
Stephannie Wilson – Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered, New Albany, Ind.
Top Producing Sales Associate in Units
|Name
|Stephannie Wilson - Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered – New Albany, IN
|Jennifer Davis - ERA Realty Center - Cedar City, UT
|Sylvia Bentley – ERA King Real Estate – Anniston, AL
|Donna Christensen – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT
|Zackery Bobo – ERA Sunrise Realty – Canton, GA
|Virginia Cleven PC – ERA Four Feathers Realty, LC - Sierra Vista, AZ
|Kat Kosmala – ERA Courtyard Real Estate – Oklahoma City, OK
|Marc Leeth – ERA Martin & Associates – Chillicothe, OH
|Heather Shea-Canaley – ERA Team VP Real Estate – Chautauqua, NY
|Lisa Avina-Lopez – ERA Matt Fischer Realtor – Yuma, AZ
Top Producing Sales Associate in Sales Volume
Sue Frye – ERA Landmark Real Estate, Bozeman, Mont.
Top Producing Sales Associates in Sales Volume
|Name
|Sue Frye - ERA Landmark Real Estate - Bozeman, MT
|Jennifer Davis – ERA Realty Center - Cedar City, UT
|Mark Anthony Rua – ERA Brokers Consolidated – Henderson, NV
|Stephannie Wilson - Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered – New Albany, IN
|Tim Wang – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA
|Sherri Stoneberger – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA
|Donna Christensen – ERA Realty Center – Cedar City, UT
|Daphne Lau – Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered – Fremont, CA
|Julie Gardner – ERA Lambros Real Estate – Missoula, MT
|Sandhya Paramel – Legacy Real Estate & Associates – Fremont, CA
About ERA Real Estate
ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand’s game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.
The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 42,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,400 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories.
ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.
Media Contacts:
Randi Rispoli
ERA Real Estate
973-407-5241
