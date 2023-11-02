ERA® REAL ESTATE BOLSTERS OKLAHOMA CITY PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF MULTI-OFFICE, FAMILY-LED BROKERAGE

ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) portfolio of brands, announced today the affiliation of Meraki Real Estate ERA Powered, a multi-office brokerage based in Norman and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Founded in 2015, the family-owned firm serves residents of the Greater Oklahoma City Metropolitan area, as well as the Grand Lake region in northeast Oklahoma. Led by husband-and-wife duo Zan and Bryan Waldenville, the company specializes in new development, as well as residential, luxury and investment properties.

Zan, a Norman native, has more than 24 years of local industry experience as well as a background in property management. She earned her real estate license when she was 18, and in 2008 founded her own property management company. She serves on The Oklahoma Real Estate Commission and was recently elected to serve as Vice Chairwoman.

Her husband Bryan joined the real estate business in 2015, as a real estate agent, before obtaining his broker’s license earlier this year. After his first year in the industry, Bryan received the 2016 Horizon Award from the Norman Board of Realtors for his performance as an outstanding newcomer.

Now as part of the ERA Real Estate network, the full-service company’s affiliated agents will be able to utilize the ERA Real Estate brand’s robust business-building tools and leverage the most up-to-date marketing programs to connect buyers and sellers.

The ERA Powered® flexible branding option allows companies to leverage their local brand identity and benefit from ERA Real Estate’s full suite of learning, marketing, and servicing resources. Zan and Bryan plan to utilize ERA Real Estate’s resources to grow the size of their company through strategic recruitment, as well as to increase local market share via improved training and lead generation.

Locally, Meraki Real Estate ERA Powered is known for its luxury client service and its tendency to go above and beyond. With most of the firm’s affiliated agents being local residents, the company's priority is to be a community difference-maker and to always put “we before me” – a mantra that the ERA Real Estate brand also strongly supports.

The Meraki Real Estate ERA Powered affiliated sales professionals regularly demonstrate their belief in community collaboration through their involvement with several local charitable partners. The Waldenvilles have strong ties with the Life Church in Edmond as well as other outreach ministries. The firm also lends support to the Norman Youth Foundation, the Center for Children and Families and Heritage Hall. Bryan, a former pastor himself, says, “We’re only as good as our community is healthy.”

The Greater Oklahoma City Metropolitan area has a culture that is centered around this sense of community, which is what allows the Meraki Real Estate ERA Powered company philosophy to resonate so strongly with these clients. The city itself offers a more suburban feel than traditional urban environments, and most local residents are also able to own their homes due to a lower cost of living. The Oklahoma City economy is increasingly diversified and is a lucrative attraction for many young professionals. Industries such as aerospace and aviation dominate the market, while opportunities are also widely available in services and retail.

Details:

Zan and Bryan intend to leverage their company’s affiliation with ERA Real Estate to raise the bar for new and existing agents with elite internal and external support. Agents will be better equipped to provide clients with a wide array of services to keep buyers and sellers connected to Meraki Real Estate ERA Powered throughout the entire transaction process.

For the first time in company history, the firm will look to welcome other agents and existing teams into their business focusing on the value the ERA brand’s highly engaged global referral network and the brand’s state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks ® platform, offering a full-featured product suite bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

Agents will also benefit from the ERA brand’s consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs that help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can lead to referrals and repeat business.

According to realtor.com®, the median home list price in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is $310,000.

Quotes:

“Time and time again, we talk about the importance of collaboration and community involvement within the ERA Real Estate network. Today, we can proudly celebrate the welcoming of a firm that perfectly represents these pillars of our brand, Meraki Real Estate ERA Powered. Not only is the firm led by successful Central Oklahoma natives Zan and Bryan, but the company also plays an importance role in enhancing the community through their charitable initiatives as well as their above-and-beyond approach to serving their clients. It’s our privilege to provide the tools, services, and technology to amplify that approach so Zan, Bryan and their affiliated sales associates can continue to do good for their neighboring communities.”

– Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate

“Since our founding in 2015, we’ve been a do-it-yourself brokerage. We’ve independently created our own network across Oklahoma, onboarded and trained agents by ourselves, and personally established our company name within our market. While we’re extremely proud of our accomplishments so far, we know we can prosper with the implementation of a proven infrastructure like the one offered by ERA. The tools and support services within the brand’s global network can bolster our value proposition which is to optimize the talents of our agents and provide clients with a greater return on their investment than they’d find elsewhere.”

– Zan Waldenville, broker/owner of Meraki Real Estate ERA Powered

“Our company namesake comes from the Greek word ‘Meraki,’ which means to do something with soul, creativity, passion or love – to fully invest yourself in your work. We believe that this philosophy will not only guide us to success in business but will also guide us to success in life. Too often, we’ve seen competitors take their client interactions for granted, instead of truly embracing the person on the other side of the deal. This is where we strive to be different, as we believe relationships are earned and should be an area of significant investment. The ERA Real Estate branding will serve to elevate our reputation and help us attract more clients so we can help more people and further fulfill our company philosophy.”

– Bryan Waldenville, broker/owner of Meraki Real Estate ERA Powered

